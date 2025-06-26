Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Tecovas Grand Opening
Friday-Saturday, June 27-28, 10 am
306 Public Square, Franklin
The western wear company, Tecovas will open its first location in Franklin in downtown. On Friday and Saturday morning, the first 50 guests to arrive will receive swag and there will be live music, and more.
2Star Spangled Celebration – Nolensville
Saturday, June 28, 6 pm – 9 pm
Nolensville High School, 1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville
The Star Spangled Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Nolensville High School from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This celebration will incorporate food vendors, inflatables, activities for the family, live entertainment, and fireworks.
3Brentfest 2025
Saturday, June 28, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
• Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos (6-7 pm)
• Rubiks Groove (7-9 pm)
4Butterfly Experience at Lucky Ladd Farms
Friday-Saturday June 27-29
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Enjoy an immersive experience with hundreds of butterflies to observe, interact, and even feed! Butterfly releases offered daily while supplies last.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival
Saturday, June 28, 3:30 pm – 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Find more information here.
