Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, June 28, 3:30 pm – 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Get out of the summer heat and enjoy craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the 2025 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 28 from 3:30-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. This event is always guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town!

Each Beer Fest ticket also includes a FREE hockey ticket to a select 2025-26 Nashville Predators home game! Proceeds benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community.

Find more information here.