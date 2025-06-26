Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Tecovas Grand Opening

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday-Saturday, June 27-28, 10 am
306 Public Square, Franklin

The western wear company, Tecovas will open its first location in Franklin in downtown. On Friday and Saturday morning, the first 50 guests to arrive will receive swag and there will be live music, and more.

2Star Spangled Celebration – Nolensville

Star-Spangled-Celebration-Nolensville

Saturday, June 28, 6 pm – 9 pm
Nolensville High School, 1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville

The Star Spangled Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Nolensville High School from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This celebration will incorporate food vendors, inflatables, activities for the family, live entertainment, and fireworks.

3Brentfest 2025

photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, June 28, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood

Brentwood’s 5th annual summer music festival returns once again with various food trucks, a beer garden, and a kids fun zone!

Performances by Cruzin Keys Dueling Pianos and Rubiks Grove
• Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos (6-7 pm)
• Rubiks Groove (7-9 pm)

4Butterfly Experience at Lucky Ladd Farms

photo from Unsplash/Marc Eggers

 

Friday-Saturday June 27-29
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Enjoy an immersive experience with hundreds of butterflies to observe, interact, and even feed! Butterfly releases offered daily while supplies last.

Find tickets here. 

5Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, June 28, 3:30 pm – 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Get out of the summer heat and enjoy craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the 2025 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 28 from 3:30-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. This event is always guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town!
Each Beer Fest ticket also includes a FREE hockey ticket to a select 2025-26 Nashville Predators home game! Proceeds benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community.

Find more information here.

