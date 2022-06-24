Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Geocaching at Owl’s Hill

Saturday, June 25, 9 am – 11 am

Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road S, Brentwood

Come geocaching at Owl’s Hill! Geocaches are hidden in containers that can be found using a GPS or smartphone. We have new sites set up that are ready to be found. This is also a fantastic way for new geocachers to get acquainted with the game. Hike around in the woods and see what you can find! Bring your own GPS device or use your smartphone to find the caches.