Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Experience Spring Hill
Saturday, June 25, 10 am – 2 pm
2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce’s popular annual eat, shop, and play community event, Experience Spring Hill, The Event presented by Vanderbilt Health is back at Summit High School on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Participants include retail shops, service providers, restaurants, governmental departments, nonprofit organizations, and more. Special activities include a photo booth, face painting station, outdoor touch-a-truck, and vehicle display, virtual reality games, bounce house, visits from “famous” characters, and other fun things for the whole family.
2Geocaching at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, June 25, 9 am – 11 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road S, Brentwood
Come geocaching at Owl’s Hill! Geocaches are hidden in containers that can be found using a GPS or smartphone. We have new sites set up that are ready to be found. This is also a fantastic way for new geocachers to get acquainted with the game. Hike around in the woods and see what you can find! Bring your own GPS device or use your smartphone to find the caches.
3Sunset Concert at Carnton Plantation
Sunday, June 26, 4 pm
The Carnton Sunset Concert Series is back! WANTED: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band will be playing on June 26th on the lawn of historic Carnton. Bring your family, friends, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs to enjoy great music and food from local food trucks. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the concert starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15.50 for adults and $5.50 for kids when purchased in advance at https://boft.org/sunset-
4June Rabies and Microchip Clinic
Saturday, June 25, 9 am- 11 pm
1006 Grigsby Hayes Court, Franklin
5Picnics in the Orchard
Friday, June 24, 6 pm – 8 pm
7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Enjoy a magical evening in our orchard for a romantic date night or a gathering of friends! We will provide you with a deluxe artisanal charcuterie box, cider slushies, fresh fruit, and a variety of samples from our farm store along with fruit-infused water. Add a bottle of our hard cider or made-from-scratch desserts to complete the evening.
Make a reservation here.