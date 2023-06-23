Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Movies in the Park at Berry Farms
Friday, June 23, 6:30 pm
6001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin
2Blackberry Jam
Saturday, June 24, 4 pm – 8 pm
3395 Blazer Road, Franklin
The 20th anniversary of the Blackberry Jam takes place on Saturday June 24, 2023.
Headlining this year’s event is one of Nashville’s finest award-winning songwriter and recording artist Shawn Camp.
Buy tickets here.
3Noel Gallagher at FirstBank
Sunday, June 25, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform at FirstBank with special guests Garbage this weekend.
Find details here.
4Experience Spring Hill
Saturday, June 24, 10 am – 2 pm
Summit High School,2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill
Get ready to have an amazing time at Experience Spring Hill, The Event again this year! This exciting event is the ultimate one-stop-shop, featuring all the best that Spring Hill has to offer without any traffic or hassle. You’ll have the chance to interact with our growing community and get a glimpse of the wide array of establishments serving our city.
5Brentfest at Crockett Park
Saturday, June 24, 5 pm – 8 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood