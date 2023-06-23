Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Movies in the Park at Berry Farms

photo from Berry Farms

Friday, June 23, 6:30 pm

6001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a family-friendly classic in Hughes Mill Park! Movie starts at sundown (8pm-9:30pm) with pre-movie activities ranging from face painting, popcorn, and more starting at 6:30pm. The movie for June 23rd is Shrek.

2Blackberry Jam

photo courtesy of Shawn Camp

Saturday, June 24, 4 pm – 8 pm

3395 Blazer Road, Franklin

The 20th anniversary of the Blackberry Jam takes place on Saturday June 24, 2023.

Headlining this year’s event is one of Nashville’s finest award-winning songwriter and recording artist Shawn Camp.

Buy tickets here. 

3Noel Gallagher at FirstBank

 

Sunday, June 25, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform at FirstBank with special guests Garbage this weekend.

Find details here. 

 

4Experience Spring Hill

Photo Submitted

 

Saturday, June 24, 10 am – 2 pm

Summit High School,2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill

Get ready to have an amazing time at Experience Spring Hill, The Event again this year! This exciting event is the ultimate one-stop-shop, featuring all the best that Spring Hill has to offer without any traffic or hassle. You’ll have the chance to interact with our growing community and get a glimpse of the wide array of establishments serving our city.

5Brentfest at Crockett Park

photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, June 24, 5 pm – 8 pm

Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood

Brentfest will feature Rubiks Groove, food trucks, and more. It’s the last concert of the summer concert series at Crockett Park.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here