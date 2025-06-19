Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1International Day of Yoga
Saturday, June 21, 8 am
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Yoga in the Park is an annual celebration in honor of International Day of Yoga (IDY)—a global movement that promotes unity, mindfulness, and wellbeing. IDY aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of yoga. This free, family-friendly event invites the community to come together for movement, meditation, and connection while raising funds for Ellie G’s Dream World.
Find tickets here.
2Experience Spring Hill
Saturday, June 21, 10 am – 2 pm
Battle Creek High School, 130 Battle Creek Way, Spring Hill
Join in for Experience Spring Hill, The Event — a FREE, family-friendly celebration hosted by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce and presented by TriStar Spring Hill ER. There will be vendors, face painting, live music, food, and more.
3Crockett Park Summer Series
Sunday, June 22, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
The summer concert series continues at Crockett Park. The free-family event will feature Mustache the Band. Mustache The Band is the 90s Country Party Band that delivers a powerful performance of all of your favorite country hits from the 1990’s. With well over 125 songs under their buckles, you’re guaranteed to have a non-stop party on your hands. Don’t forget to bring your chair or blanket.
4Movies in the Park
Friday, June 20, 8 pm
Fieldstone Park, 1377 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Pack some chairs or a blanket and gather at Fieldstone Park for a family friendly movie. City of Franklin brings back free movies in the park with Shrek 2 showing this week.
5FIFA World Cup at Geodis Park
Friday, June 20, 5 pm
Geodis Park, 501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) vs. Esperance Sportive de Tunisie (EST)
Espérance Sportive de Tunise is one of only four teams representing Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. The elder statesmen of Tunisian soccer own a record-breaking 33 league titles, 15 Tunisian Cups and four CAF Champions League crowns. The club’s most recent Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle1 title came in the 2023-24 season when the team went 10W-0L-2D in the regular season and 6W-1L-3D in the playoffs. Espérance has also participated in three FIFA Club World Cups (2011, 2018 and 2019), including a fifth-place finish in 2018. Additionally, the Tunisian side was named seventh in FIFA’s best African clubs of the twentieth century.
LAFC joins Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders as the third MLS representative in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The club has been placed into Group D of the competition and opened the tournament in Atlanta on Monday, June 16, against Chelsea of the Premier League. LAFC will also face Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Friday, June 20, in Nashville) and Flamengo from Brazil (Tuesday, June 24, in Orlando) in the group stage.
Find more information here.
