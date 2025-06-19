Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 FIFA World Cup at Geodis Park

Friday, June 20, 5 pm

Geodis Park, 501 Benton Avenue, Nashville

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) vs. Esperance Sportive de Tunisie (EST)

Espérance Sportive de Tunise is one of only four teams representing Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. The elder statesmen of Tunisian soccer own a record-breaking 33 league titles, 15 Tunisian Cups and four CAF Champions League crowns. The club’s most recent Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle1 title came in the 2023-24 season when the team went 10W-0L-2D in the regular season and 6W-1L-3D in the playoffs. Espérance has also participated in three FIFA Club World Cups (2011, 2018 and 2019), including a fifth-place finish in 2018. Additionally, the Tunisian side was named seventh in FIFA’s best African clubs of the twentieth century.

LAFC joins Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders as the third MLS representative in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The club has been placed into Group D of the competition and opened the tournament in Atlanta on Monday, June 16, against Chelsea of the Premier League. LAFC will also face Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Friday, June 20, in Nashville) and Flamengo from Brazil (Tuesday, June 24, in Orlando) in the group stage.

Find more information here.