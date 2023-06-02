Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Eat the Street
Friday, June 2, 5 pm – 9 pm
Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue North, Franklin
The free food truck festival is returning to Bicentennial Park this weekend. Try food from over 30 food trucks, all benefitting 21st District Recovery Court.
2Summer Reading Program Kick Off
Saturday, June 3, 10 am until noon
All Williamson County Libraries
The libraries will host various events, author visits, crafts and more to kick off the summer reading program.
3Franklin Pride Festival
Saturday, June 3, noon- 6 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Franklin Pride Festival will take place on Saturday at Harlinsdale Farm. The dog park at the farm will be closed during the event.
4Pickin in the Park
Saturday, June 3, 5 pm – 8 :30 pm
Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill
Andy Liter and Ryan Sauls will be a featured artists for the free event this Saturday.
5Brew at the Zoo
Friday, June 2, 7:30 – 10:30 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
The fundraiser for the Zoo has lots to do on Friday night. There will be
- 3oz samples from 60+ of our favorite beverage purveyors
- Food trucks & more dining options available for purchase
- Some animal habitats open for viewing (closing times vary)
- Live music scattered along a strolling path
- Free rides on the Carousel & access to DinoTrek After Dark