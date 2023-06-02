Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Eat the Street

eat the street 2022
photo by Jim Wood

 

Friday, June 2, 5 pm – 9 pm

Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue North, Franklin

The free food truck festival is returning to Bicentennial Park this weekend. Try food from over 30 food trucks, all benefitting 21st District Recovery Court.

2Summer Reading Program Kick Off

stock photo

Saturday, June 3, 10 am until noon

All Williamson County Libraries

The libraries will host various events, author visits, crafts and more to kick off the summer reading program.

3Franklin Pride Festival

Franklin Pride Festival
photo by Donna Vissman

 

Saturday, June 3, noon- 6 pm

Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

The Franklin Pride Festival will take place on Saturday at Harlinsdale Farm. The dog park at the farm will be closed during the event.

4Pickin in the Park

Pickin in the Park
photo from Pickin in the Park Facebook

Saturday, June 3, 5 pm – 8 :30 pm

Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill

Andy Liter and Ryan Sauls will be a featured artists for the free event this Saturday.

5Brew at the Zoo

nashville zoo
photo by Jim Wood

Friday, June 2,  7:30 – 10:30 pm

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

The fundraiser for the Zoo has lots to do on Friday night. There will be

  • 3oz samples from 60+ of our favorite beverage purveyors
  • Food trucks & more dining options available for purchase
  • Some animal habitats open for viewing (closing times vary)
  • Live music scattered along a strolling path
  • Free rides on the Carousel & access to DinoTrek After Dark
Find tickets here. 
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here