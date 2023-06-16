Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Flea Market
Saturday- Sunday, June 17-18, 9 am – 6 pm/ 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Over 300 Indoor & Covered Outdoor Booths full of Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Clothing, Jewelry, Bath & Body, Art, Overstock and more! Admission is free, parking is $5.
2Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park
Sunday, June 19, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
The free summer concert series kicks off this weekend at Crockett Park was canceled last week due to rain. But the series continues again this week.
3Cardboard Boat Challenge
Saturday, June 17, 10 am – 2 pm
871 Iron Bridge Road, Columbia
City of Columbia is presenting the cardboard boat challenge. Each boat must be made completely of cardboard, races begin at 10:30 am. Each boat must be big enough for one person to fit inside.
Find details here.
4Rock the Spectrum Donuts with Dad
Saturday, June 17, 10 am
Rock the Spectrum, 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Rock the Spectrum in Franklin will have Donuts with Dad on Saturday. Donuts will be provided by Tiny Little Donuts, there will also be door prizes and giveaways.
5615 Block Party at First Horizon Park
Saturday, June 17, 3 pm – 5 pm
First Horizon Park,19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville