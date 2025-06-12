Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1The Red Wheel at The Factory
Friday-Sunday, June 13-15, 6 pm, 8:30 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Red Wheel, a new intimate in-the-round experience featuring the region’s premier songwriting talent, is where stories are told, heard, and felt. Housed in The Factory at Franklin, this immersive experience takes inspiration from the iconic red wheel of Magic Chef ovens once made on-site, breathing new life into storytelling through sound.
Find tickets here.
2Morning Glory Orchard
Saturday, June 14, 6 pm – 8 pm
Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Celebrate Father’s Day with the man crate. The crate is filled with tasty treats he will actually enjoy, including: Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs, Brown Sugar Bacon Rose skewers, Bourbon Bacon Jam over Brie and so much more! Everyone in your party will also get the choice of a cider slushie (boozy or non-alcoholic) or a specialty Bloody Mary Cocktail made with our award-winning Roots & Wings Hard Cider and garnished with pickled okra and bacon of course! (I.D. will be requested upon arrival).
Find tickets here.
3Arrington Vineyards Crawfish Boil
Saturday, June 14, noon- 3 pm
Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington
Join in at Arrington Vineyards on Saturday, June 14th, for a Crawfish Festival! We’re teaming up with South Coast Seafood to serve up the freshest, most authentic Louisiana-style crawfish boil. With live music, award-winning wines, and pop-up vendor fun, it’s the perfect way to celebrate Dad!
4Music in the Meadow
Saturday, June 14, 6 pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Pack some chairs or a blanket and a picnic dinner, gather friends and family, and head on over to Owl’s Hill for music in our meadow. Arrive when the gate opens to pick your perfect picnic spot (or reserve one of our picnic tables in advance), visit the Owl’s Hill’s non-releasable live owls, and go for a hike!
Find tickets here.
5Adventure Park at Nashville
Sunday, June 15, 10 am – 5 pm
801 Percy Warner Boulevard, Nashville
Dads climb for free this Father’s Day with the purchase of a tickets. Don’t miss the opportunity to spend time outdoors in the trees this weekend.
Find more information here.
