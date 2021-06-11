Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Balloon Classic & Glow

Saturday, June 12, 3 pm

Park at Harlinsdale, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

This event is a hot air balloon glow, no rides will be given at the event. Beginning at 4 pm, you can visit the kid’s zone, listen to live music, shop at one of the many vendors, and grab a bite from a food truck.

Parking will be available on-site for free. You are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit and enjoy the glow which will begin around 8 pm.

Buy tickets here.