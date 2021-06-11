Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Balloon Classic & Glow
Saturday, June 12, 3 pm
Park at Harlinsdale, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
This event is a hot air balloon glow, no rides will be given at the event. Beginning at 4 pm, you can visit the kid’s zone, listen to live music, shop at one of the many vendors, and grab a bite from a food truck.
Parking will be available on-site for free. You are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit and enjoy the glow which will begin around 8 pm.
Buy tickets here.
2. Outdoor Summer Concert Series Spring Hill
Saturday, June 12, 5:30 pm
Evan’s Park, 583 Maury Hill Street, Spring Hill
It’s the Spring Hill Pickin in Park event. This free concert takes place at Evan’s park.
3. Gratidude Ranch Farm to Take Dinner
Saturday, June 12, 5:30 pm
Gratidude Ranch,7515 Pewitt Road, Franklin
This is a monthly farm-to-table dinner. The evening will begin with a craft cocktail and farm tour. The featured guest chef will present a delectable five-course farm-to-table dinner with only the best fresh ingredients, locally sourced, organic, and absolutely delicious. Wine, conversation and live music will round out the evening.
*A portion of all ticket sales support SAFE, a nonprofit that supports local foster youth and foster families.
Purchase tickets here.
4. Bootcamp and Brunch at Party Fowl
Saturday, June 12, 9 am
Party Fowl, 1914 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
Camp Gladiator has teamed up with CoolSprings Galleria & Party Fowl to bring you 60 minutes of amazing with Camp Gladiator and a post-sweat brunch party including $2 mimosas and $3 off boozy slushies!
Register for the free workout here.
5. World’s Toughest Rodeo
Saturday, June 12, 1 pm and 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo returns to Bridgestone Arena on June 12 with two big shows. Saddle up for fun and bring the whole family to the all-new matinee performance at 1 pm or Saturday night live at 8 pm. Fans can expect the absolute best of the best in cowboy and animal athletes competing to be the “toughest in the world,” sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. This action-packed event will qualify winners to ride in the “million dollar” American rodeo in Dallas, as well as the ultimate opportunity to compete at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, NV for the World Champion title!
Buy tickets here.