Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Lotz House Ghost Tour
Saturday, June 11, 5:30 pm
Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
Specially offered evening tour, take a chance to experience the spirits and other unexplained phenomena that are said to haunt the historic home.
Buy tickets here.
2Full Moon Hike at Owls Hill
Friday, June 10, 7 pm – 8:30 pm
Owls Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Join us as we explore Owl’s Hill at sunset and enjoy the sights and sounds of day turning to night. We’ll listen for owls, coyotes, and night-singing insects. As the stars come out, we’ll look for constellations, planets, and even meteors.
Owl Prowl programs include an easy one-mile hike with some gentle uphill and downhill hiking. Our trails are natural surfaces, and hikers can expect a few spots with uneven terrain. Wear shoes suitable for hiking. Insect repellent is strongly recommended.
Register here.
3CMA Fest 2022
Friday – Sunday, June 10-12, 10 am – 11 pm
Downtown Nashville
CMA Festival has returned after a two-year hiatus. The festival features several free live stages during the day in downtown Nashville. Ticketed events include Ascend Amphitheater and Nissan Stadium nightly shows.
Find more information here.
4Sara Sells
Saturday, June 11, 8 am- 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove
Sara Sells is a monthly warehouse sale where you can purchase in-stock items for your home ranging from accessories, mirrors, artwork, and furniture.
5Dancing Thru the Decades
Friday, June 10, 6 pm – 10 pm
UAW Hall,125 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy, Spring Hill
This year’s Senior Community Dance is going to be a ROARING good time and it is FR Join in this Friday, June 10th from 6-10 PM at the UAW Hall in Spring Hill. The event is for 55 & older only, refreshments will be served.