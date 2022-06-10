Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Full Moon Hike at Owls Hill

Friday, June 10, 7 pm – 8:30 pm

Owls Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

Join us as we explore Owl’s Hill at sunset and enjoy the sights and sounds of day turning to night. We’ll listen for owls, coyotes, and night-singing insects. As the stars come out, we’ll look for constellations, planets, and even meteors.

Owl Prowl programs include an easy one-mile hike with some gentle uphill and downhill hiking. Our trails are natural surfaces, and hikers can expect a few spots with uneven terrain. Wear shoes suitable for hiking. Insect repellent is strongly recommended.

Register here.