Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Ninja Warrior Elijah Browning Clinic

Saturday, July 10, 1 pm

We Rock the Spectrum, 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

Elijah “The Boss” Browning of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior is teaming up once again with We Rock the Spectrum Gym – Franklin for four back-to-back INCLUSIVE ninja training clinics.

We Rock the Spectrum Gym – Franklin will be transformed into a Ninja Warrior obstacle course where children of ALL abilities will be able to put their ninja skills to the test!

