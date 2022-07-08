Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday, July 8, 9-5:30 -Saturday, July 9, 10-5:30 -Sunday, July 10, 1-5:30 1/2 price day
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
It’s time for the Brentwood Library book sale. The sale begins on Friday where you can purchase books, CD’s, artwork and this time there is a large assortment of vinyls records available.
2Ninja Warrior Elijah Browning Clinic
Saturday, July 10, 1 pm
We Rock the Spectrum, 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Elijah “The Boss” Browning of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior is teaming up once again with We Rock the Spectrum Gym – Franklin for four back-to-back INCLUSIVE ninja training clinics.
We Rock the Spectrum Gym – Franklin will be transformed into a Ninja Warrior obstacle course where children of ALL abilities will be able to put their ninja skills to the test!
Register here.
3Goat Yoga Nashville
Saturday, July 9, 10:30 am
2626 York Road, Nolensville
It’s the most Jubilant time of year in Nashville. So come join us and meet our sweet “CMA Awards” goats while they roam and hop about or even hop on you!! Plus you’ll get to relax and BREATHE in the beautiful Tennessee countryside!!! This is an experience you don’t want to miss! Sign up today…Baaaaahhhmaste.
Reserve your spot here.
4Pickin in the Park
Saturday, July 9, 5:30 pm
Sarah Benson Park, 1513 Thompson Station Road W, Thompson Station
Join the free outdoor concert event. Bruce Gust is one of the featured artist at this week’s Pickin in the Park. Food truck is M.L.Rose Craft Burgers Truck!
5Gary Nicholson at Fox & Locke
Friday, July 8, 8 pm – 10 pm
Fox & Locke, 4142 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin
Head out to Leipers Fork to hear Gary Nicholson. He’s a number one hit songwriter, two time Grammy winning producer, recording artist, world traveling performer, and session guitarist. There are over six hundred recordings of his songs in various genres including country, rock, blues, folk, bluegrass, and pop.
Buy tickets here.