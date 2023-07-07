Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Full Moon Hikes

Friday, July 7, 7:30 pm – 9 pm

Owls Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood

Join us as we explore Owl’s Hill at sunset and enjoy the sights and sounds of day turning to night. We’ll listen for owls, coyotes, and night-singing insects. As the stars come out, we’ll look for constellations, planets, and even meteors.

2Grand Opening Hawaii Fluid Art

Saturday, July 8th, 5 pm – 8 pm

3252 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin

Join in for the grand opening of Hawaii Fluid Art Franklin! Unleash your Inner Artist and be part of a vibrant artistic community! They will have exciting raffles and giveaways, don’t miss your chance to win amazing prizes.

3Franklin First Friday

Friday, July 7, 6 pm

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

It’s the first friday art scene in downtown Franklin. Visit merchants and galleries to see artists showings along with free live music.

 

4Pickin in the Park

Saturday, July 8, 5 pm – 8:30 pm

Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill

Spring Hill Pickin’ in the Park is in its 11th season. Pickin’ in the Park is a monthly outdoor, family-friendly event featuring local musicians and songwriters in and around the Spring Hill community.

5General Jackson Showboat

Saturday, July 8, 7 pm

2812 Opryland Drive, Nashville

Enjoy a legendary cruise down the historic Cumberland River on the grandest vessel afloat, the General Jackson Showboat! With Rollin’ on the River, the Showboat celebrates the music from some of America’s iconic river towns.

