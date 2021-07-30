Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Dino Stroll

Saturday, July 31, 10 am – 5 pm

Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

Dino Stroll is the only tour that lets you walk along, stand next to life-like and life-size dinosaurs standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long! During Dino Stroll, experience a complete transformation into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, throughout!

As guests walk through this indoor Dinosaur adventure, they are able to get up close and personal with over 75 life-like and life-size dinosaurs, including T-Rex, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus, just to name a few.

Buy tickets here.