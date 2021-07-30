Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Roma Drama
Friday – Saturday, July 30-31
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Meet your favorite actors and actresses from rom-com movies on Netflix, Lifetime, and the Hallmark Channel. On Saturday, experience the Christmas in July at the Christmas camp with Karen Schaler, the writer of five Christmas movies.
Buy tickets here.
2. Franklin Pride
Saturday, July 31, 12:30 pm – 6 pm
Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The free Franklin Pride festival at Harlinsdale Farm is presented by the outreach program put on by PFLAG-Franklin in coordination with the Tennessee Equality Project Foundation. The festival will have a Craft Fair, Vendor Booths, Beer & Wine, Food Trucks, Drag Queens, Live Music on the Music City PreP Stage, as well as a youth activity center.
3. Dino Stroll
Saturday, July 31, 10 am – 5 pm
Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville
Dino Stroll is the only tour that lets you walk along, stand next to life-like and life-size dinosaurs standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long! During Dino Stroll, experience a complete transformation into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, throughout!
As guests walk through this indoor Dinosaur adventure, they are able to get up close and personal with over 75 life-like and life-size dinosaurs, including T-Rex, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus, just to name a few.
Buy tickets here.
4. Free Public Day at Lifest
Sunday, August 1, 9:15 am
Hideaway Farms, 9676 Old Highway 46, Bon Aqua, TN
On Sunday, August 1, a morning event featuring Lifest founder Bob Lenz and others will be offered free to the public—no ticket required. The free Sunday event will be held at 9:15 a.m. In addition to Lenz, featured speakers include Tina Griffin and Bob Kilpatrick along with recording artist Natasha Owens.
5. Free Concert at The Mulehouse
Friday, July 30, 6 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High St, Columbia
The Mulehouse in Columbia will hold a free concert this Friday. The lineup includes Jobe Fortner, Harper O’ Neill, Meg McRee, and Vinnie Paolizzi.
Reserve your free ticket here.