Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Kidz Bop
Friday, July 28, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
KidzBop tour stops at FirstBank this weekend. The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads a chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.
2Made Market Franklin
Saturday, July 29, 10 am – 5 pm
Made Market Franklin, The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Made Market features local makers, from candles to pottery, artwork, and more. It’s a great time to shop for back to school gifts or college dorm decor.
3Monamie Coffee Shop Ribbon Cutting
Saturday, July 29, 9 am
7028 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
4Harry Potter Market/Magician’s Market at Henry Horton Park
Saturday, July 29, 9 am – 4 pm
Forrest School, 310 N. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill
This is for all the Harry Potter fans! Food trucks will be onsite with delectable food for sale, vendors who will have amazing products for you to peruse and poth paid and free games to play.
5George Strait at Nissan Stadium
Friday-Saturday, July 28-29, 6 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
It’s the last summer concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend. The King of Country Music, George Strait, will be in town with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.