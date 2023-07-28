Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Kidz Bop

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, July 28, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

KidzBop tour stops at FirstBank this weekend. The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads a chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.

Find tickets here. 

2Made Market Franklin

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, July 29, 10 am – 5 pm

Made Market Franklin, The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

The Made Market features local makers, from candles to pottery, artwork, and more. It’s a great time to shop for back to school gifts or college dorm decor.

Find more information here. 

3Monamie Coffee Shop Ribbon Cutting

Coffee Cup
photo from Canva

Saturday, July 29, 9 am

7028 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Nolensville’s newest coffee shop Monamie Coffee is celebrating with a ribbon cutting. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea while you enjoy a tasty bakery item while checking out the new coffee shop.

 

4Harry Potter Market/Magician’s Market at Henry Horton Park

Henry Horton State Park
photo by Jim Wood

Saturday, July 29, 9 am – 4 pm
Forrest School, 310 N. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill

This is for all the Harry Potter fans! Food trucks will be onsite with delectable food for sale, vendors who will have amazing products for you to peruse and poth paid and free games to play.

Follow the event on Facebook to get more information.

5George Strait  at Nissan Stadium

photo from George Strait

 

Friday-Saturday, July 28-29, 6 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

It’s the last summer concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend. The King of Country Music, George Strait, will be in town with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Find tickets here.
