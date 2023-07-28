Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Harry Potter Market/Magician’s Market at Henry Horton Park

Saturday, July 29, 9 am – 4 pm

Forrest School, 310 N. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill

This is for all the Harry Potter fans! Food trucks will be onsite with delectable food for sale, vendors who will have amazing products for you to peruse and poth paid and free games to play.

Follow the event on Facebook to get more information.