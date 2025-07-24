Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Bluegrass Along the Harpeth
Friday-Saturday, July 25-26, 7 pm – 10 pm, 10 am – 10 pm
Public Square, Franklin
This free bluegrass event was started in 1991. On Friday, night see Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass along with The Little Roy and Lizzie Show. Saturday competition begins at 10 am continues through the evening.
Find more information here.
2Tax Free Weekend
Friday-Sunday, July 25-27
All Retailers
It’s tax-free weekend. Find all the details of the weekend here.
3Once Upon a Mattress
Friday-Saturday, July 25-26, 7 pm, 2 pm
FSD Performing Arts Center, 2959 Del Rio Pike, Franklin
Christian Community Theatre presents Once Upon a Mattress. Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen.
Find tickets here.
4Rebel Rouser Cruise-In Event
Saturday, July 26, 9 am – 2 pm
2357 Park Plus Drive, Columbia
Join Historic Elm Springs and Museum for the 4th Annual Rebel Rouser Cruise-In. Enjoy delicious food, explore the home and museum, and, most importantly, admire a fantastic lineup of cars, motorcycles, and trucks.
5Summer Splash at Nashville Zoo
Saturday, July 26, 9 am – 4 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Road, Nashville
Nashville Zoo transforms into a water wonderland! From 9 am to 4 pm on Festival Field, enjoy:
- Slip & slide fun
- Animal-themed sprinklers
- Bubble zone
- Splash pools for littles
All activities are included with Zoo admission or membership.
Find tickets here.
