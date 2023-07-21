Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Family Firefly Hike
Friday, July 21, 6:30 pm
Owl’s Hill,545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood
This evening program is designed to introduce young explorers to the wonders of the natural world after dark. Find out what makes owls such good hunters, why a firefly lights up, and how your vision changes in the dark. Meet our owl ambassadors, listen for night sounds, and watch for nocturnal creatures as we go on a kid-friendly hike through the meadow and orchard.
Register here.
2Bluegrass Along the Harpeth
Friday-Saturday 21-22, 7 pm -10 pm, 10 am – 10 pm
Downtown Public Square Franklin, Franklin
Bluegrass Along the Harpeth, a free music festival, was started in 1991 and has had several homes in Franklin over the years. Most recently, it has made its home on the town square. The historic backdrop is the perfect place for a weekend of music in honor of Franklin’s Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee.
3Company Distilling One-Year Anniversary
Saturday, July 22, noon-10 pm
1557 Thompson Station Road, Thompson’s Station
It’s been ONE YEAR of gathering around! Join us for our 1st birthday celebration on July 22nd. Enjoy special drink releases, s’mores, beer, live music, Master Distiller bottle signing, production tours, jewelry pop-up, on-site embroidery, & cigar bar.
The full schedule of events below.
Special Birthday Cocktail & Menu (including Company Distilling Beer)
S’mores
1:00 – 3:00 pm
Bottle Signing with Master Distiller Jeff Arnett
Production Tours
Stay Lovely Jewelry Pop Up
Live Music: The Moonlight Grahams
2:00 – 5:00 pm: On-site Embroidery for Retail Items (The Tilley Goose)
3:00 – 5:00 pm: Live Music: Jo Yaeger
5:00 – 8:00 pm: The Mission Cigar Bar Pop-Up
6:00 – 8:00 pm: Live Music: Jenny Teator
4Polo Match at Harlinsdale Farm
Saturday, July 22, 6 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
5Ed Sheeran at Nissan Stadium
Saturday, July 22, 6 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making “Divide Tour” in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion.