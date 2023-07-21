Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Company Distilling One-Year Anniversary

Saturday, July 22, noon-10 pm

1557 Thompson Station Road, Thompson’s Station

It’s been ONE YEAR of gathering around! Join us for our 1st birthday celebration on July 22nd. Enjoy special drink releases, s’mores, beer, live music, Master Distiller bottle signing, production tours, jewelry pop-up, on-site embroidery, & cigar bar.

The full schedule of events below.

Special Birthday Cocktail & Menu (including Company Distilling Beer)

S’mores

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Bottle Signing with Master Distiller Jeff Arnett

Production Tours

Stay Lovely Jewelry Pop Up

Live Music: The Moonlight Grahams

2:00 – 5:00 pm: On-site Embroidery for Retail Items (The Tilley Goose)

3:00 – 5:00 pm: Live Music: Jo Yaeger

5:00 – 8:00 pm: The Mission Cigar Bar Pop-Up

6:00 – 8:00 pm: Live Music: Jenny Teator