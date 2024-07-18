Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Franklin Summer Bash

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 pm

Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

It’s the second annual Franklin Summer Bash with all of your favorites from American Idol and The Voice.

See performances by Jack Blocker, McKenna Breinholt, Maddi Jane, Kaibrienne, Kayko, Mia Matthews, and Quintavious Johnson.

Find tickets here.