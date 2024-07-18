Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Babies and Bumps
Sunday, July 21, 10 am – 3 pm
Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
Babies & Bumps is a boutique, conference-style event, featuring backyard businesses and brands, plus info-packed, expert-led seminars and demonstrations, shopping, complimentary activities, and giveaways galore. The day will end with internationally recognized baby gear expert and CPST, Jamie Grayson, who will host an hour-long session on top gear categories (and give away even MORE prizes!)
Find tickets here.
2Franklin Summer Bash
Saturday, July 20, 7:30 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s the second annual Franklin Summer Bash with all of your favorites from American Idol and The Voice.
See performances by Jack Blocker, McKenna Breinholt, Maddi Jane, Kaibrienne, Kayko, Mia Matthews, and Quintavious Johnson.
Find tickets here.
3National Ice Cream Day
Sunday, July 21
Multiple Locations
It’s National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. Go to your favorite scoop shop to enjoy a sweet treat in our area from Sweet Haven, Jeni’s, Dairy Queen and more.
4Keep Spring Hill Clean
Saturday, July 20, 8 am – 10 am
Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
Looking for a way to give back to the community? Volunteer for this month’s Keep Spring Hill Clean event! This month’s cleanup is hosted by Jeepers of Spring Hill. All volunteers are welcome and signing up is super simple.
Find more information here.
5Def Leppard-Journey-Steve Miller Band
Saturday, July 20, 6 pm
Nissan Stadium, One Titans Way, Nashville
Two of rock’s most iconic and influential bands, JOURNEY and DEF LEPPARD, have announced the summer’s hottest co-headlining stadium tour. Special guests will be the Steve Miller Band.
Find tickets here.
