Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Main Street Festival Downtown Franklin
Saturday, July 17, 10 am – 7 pm – Sunday, July 18, 10 am – 6 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, brings the return of the 37thAnnual Main Street Festival to be held this weekend. One of the area’s largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts tens of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year. Read more here.
2. Record Store Day at Luna Record Shop
Saturday, July 17, 9 am
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
3. Boiling Springs Academy Open House
Sunday, July 18, 2 pm – 4 pm
8327 Moores Lane East, Brentwood
You may have driven by the two-story brick house along Moores Lane and wondered what takes place there. The Boiling Spring Academy is a restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse located in Historic Primm Park. The park is the site of two National Register properties: Boiling Spring Academy and a prehistoric Native American Mound Site, 900-1500 (A.D.).
4. Lynnville Blackberry Festival
Saturday, July 17, 8 am – 8 pm
Mill Street, Lynville, TN
The Lynnville Community Club established the Blackberry Festival in 2001. The Blackberry Trail began in 2016. Experience the Trail and visit Big Machine Distillery July 17-18 with unique vendors, quality entertainment, and a blackberry dessert contest. The event will take place rain or shine. Live music begins at 11 am.
5. Monster Jam
Saturday, July 17, 1 pm and 6 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Monster Jam® is action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger® and Monster Energy®, push all limits in Freestyle, Skills Challenge, and Racing competitions.
Buy tickets here.