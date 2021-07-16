Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Donna Vissman
1.  Main Street Festival Downtown Franklin

Main Street Festival
(Photo courtesy Visit Franklin)

 

Saturday, July 17, 10 am – 7 pm – Sunday, July 18, 10 am – 6 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, brings the return of the 37thAnnual Main Street Festival to be held this weekend.  One of the area’s largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts tens of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year. Read more here. 

2. Record Store Day at Luna Record Shop

Luna Record Shop
photo from Luna Record Shop

 

Saturday, July 17, 9 am
230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Luna Record Shop opens at 9 am, but the line will start well before that. Factory doors will open at 6 am, but again, the line starts before then. The designated line starting spot is outside of the Liberty Hall entrance near Luna Record Shop. Make sure you have a list put together to help you flip faster. USED VINYL will be 20% off!  PLUS You get to load up on stamp cards like normal. You cannot use stamp cards on Record Store Day but can use up to two at a time on non-RSD Merch.
An online sales start at 12 noon CST on Luna’s website. You can find more info here.

3. Boiling Springs Academy Open House

boiling springs academy brentwood tn

Sunday, July 18, 2 pm – 4 pm
8327 Moores Lane East, Brentwood

You may have driven by the two-story brick house along Moores Lane and wondered what takes place there. The Boiling Spring Academy is a restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse located in Historic Primm Park. The park is the site of two National Register properties: Boiling Spring Academy and a prehistoric Native American Mound Site, 900-1500 (A.D.).

4. Lynnville Blackberry Festival

Lynville Blackberry Fest
photo from Lynnville Blackberry Festival

Saturday, July 17, 8 am – 8 pm
Mill Street, Lynville, TN

The Lynnville Community Club established the Blackberry Festival in 2001. The Blackberry Trail began in 2016. Experience the Trail and visit Big Machine Distillery July 17-18 with unique vendors, quality entertainment, and a blackberry dessert contest. The event will take place rain or shine. Live music begins at 11 am.

5. Monster Jam

Monster Jam
photo from Bridgestone Arena

 

Saturday, July 17, 1 pm and 6  pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Monster Jam® is action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger® and Monster Energy®, push all limits in Freestyle, Skills Challenge, and Racing competitions.

Buy tickets here. 

