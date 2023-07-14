Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday-Sunday July 14-16, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 10 am – 5:30 pm, 1 pm – 5:30 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Brentwood Library is hosting its Friends of the Brentwood Library sale. At the sale, shoppers can choose from a wide variety of books, CDs, DVDs, games, and puzzles. In particular, this sale will feature an abundance of nice children’s books and an assortment of artwork.
You can shop early and get the best selection by joining the Friends of the Brentwood Library. Friends members have exclusive access to early shopping hours and are invited to special members-only events throughout the year. You can sign up in person at the library during sale hours.
2Sunflower Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday, July 15th, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Farmer Ladd has planted nearly four acres of sunflowers for guests to enjoy. Bring your cameras – sunflower selfies are encouraged! Spend as much time as you like wandering the field and enjoying the beautiful scenery. Afterward, you may cut your perfect bouquet from the field to take home.
Find tickets here.
3Movie in the Park
Friday, July 14, 8 pm
Pinkerton Park,405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
The City of Franklin is hosting Movies in the Park on Friday night, showing The Emperor’s New Groove. Concessions will be available for purchase.
4Skate Showcase
Friday, July 14, 10 am
Walnut Street Skate Park,114 Walnut Street, Spring Hill
5Jazz on the Cumberland
Sunday, July 16, 5:30 pm – 8 pm
592 1st Street, Nashville
Join in for the July Edition of Jazz On The Cumberland at Nashville Cumberland Park. Performing Live will be Charlene Yedveta Robinson-Producer and the Soundwave Band. Special Guest Hostess will be the Phenomenal Radio Personality Yolonda Beech, known as YOLO Bee. Food trucks will be on hand as well. The event is free and open to the public.