Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Brentwood Library Book Sale

Friday-Sunday July 14-16, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 10 am – 5:30 pm, 1 pm – 5:30 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Brentwood Library is hosting its Friends of the Brentwood Library sale. At the sale, shoppers can choose from a wide variety of books, CDs, DVDs, games, and puzzles. In particular, this sale will feature an abundance of nice children’s books and an assortment of artwork.

You can shop early and get the best selection by joining the Friends of the Brentwood Library. Friends members have exclusive access to early shopping hours and are invited to special members-only events throughout the year. You can sign up in person at the library during sale hours.