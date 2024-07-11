Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Movies in the Park
Friday, July 12, 7 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
On Friday night, the City of Franklin will host a free family night at Harlinsdale Farm with Movies in the Park. The feature for the evening will be Secondhand Lions.
2Sara Sells Warehouse Event
Saturday, July 13, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Henry Horton Highway, College Grove
The monthly warehouse sale in College Grove this weekend offers a curated shopping experience with furniture, lighting, and home goods items all available to take home that day.
3Weaving Potholders Workshop
Saturday, July 13, 1 pm – 4 pm
Franklin Visitor Center, 400 Main Street, Franklin
Join artisan Twyla Lambert Clark for a beginners-friendly workshop in our newly renovated Visitor Center on Saturday, July 13th.
Weaving potholders is quiet, rewarding fun where one gets to practice finger dexterity while learning how to use colors and patterns to create pleasing patterns.
Register here.
4Spring Hill Skate Jam
Saturday, July 13, 10 am
Walnut Street Skate Park, Spring Hill
Bring your boards to Walnut Street Skate Park on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. for the 3rd annual Skate Jam, hosted by Spring Hill, TN Parks & Recreation!
There will be categories for skateboarders of all ages, plus an additional category for the overall best trick. Entry into the competition is free and you will have the chance to win prizes donated from local skate shops and sponsors.
Register here.
5Cirque de Soleil Songblazers
Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, 7:30 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Premiering this July 2024, Cirque du Soleil’s newest North American touring show in collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville.
Two-step into the mesmerizing world of Cirque du Soleil’s newest US touring show in collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville: An acrobatic and live musical performance showcasing the captivating artistry of Cirque du Soleil with the soul-stirring melodies of beloved country legends and contemporary stars.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter