Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Spring Hill Skate Jam

Saturday, July 13, 10 am

Walnut Street Skate Park, Spring Hill

Bring your boards to Walnut Street Skate Park on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. for the 3rd annual Skate Jam, hosted by Spring Hill, TN Parks & Recreation!

There will be categories for skateboarders of all ages, plus an additional category for the overall best trick. Entry into the competition is free and you will have the chance to win prizes donated from local skate shops and sponsors.

Register here.