Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Movie Gang is Back at Franklin Theatre
Sunday, July 3, 7 pm – 11 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Movie Gang and The Franklin Theatre are back together for a special night. They are ready to bring fun nights back to our community! What better way to kick things off than with the classic film, “Back to The Future”?
Buy tickets here.
2Night Visions at Nashville Zoo
Friday – Sunday, July 1-3, 8:15 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
After sunset, stroll along the Zoo’s pathways through a captivating show of stunning projections. Lights will dance up and down trees, shimmer on water, and illuminate the Zoo’s scenery in a kaleidoscope of color.
Buy tickets here.
3Bowie Park Playground Grand Opening
Saturday, July 2, 10 am
On Saturday, July 2nd is the day everyone has been waiting for and that is the Grand Opening of the Bowie Park Playground. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at approximately 10 a.m. there will be food trucks on-site and then we will finish the day with a movie in the park for everyone to enjoy.
4Nashville Cars n’ Coffee
Saturday, July 2, 8 am- 11 am
4847 McCrary Road, Lebanon
5Star-Spangled Celebration
Saturday, July 2, 6 pm – 9 pm
1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville
The Town of Nolensville will host its annual Star Spangled event at Nolensville High School with food trucks, live music, and fireworks.