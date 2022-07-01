Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Movie Gang is Back at Franklin Theatre

Back to the Future
Back to the Future Movie Gang Promo Photo

Sunday, July 3, 7 pm – 11 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Movie Gang and The Franklin Theatre are back together for a special night. They are ready to bring fun nights back to our community! What better way to kick things off than with the classic film, “Back to The Future”? 

Buy tickets here. 

2Night Visions at Nashville Zoo

Night Visions Nashville Zoo
photo from Nashville Zoo

Friday – Sunday, July 1-3, 8:15 pm

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

After sunset, stroll along the Zoo’s pathways through a captivating show of stunning projections. Lights will dance up and down trees, shimmer on water, and illuminate the Zoo’s scenery in a kaleidoscope of color.

Buy tickets here. 

3Bowie Park Playground Grand Opening

Bowie Park
photo by Jim Wood

Saturday, July 2, 10 am

On Saturday, July 2nd is the day everyone has been waiting for and that is the Grand Opening of the Bowie Park Playground. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at approximately 10 a.m. there will be food trucks on-site and then we will finish the day with a movie in the park for everyone to enjoy.

4Nashville Cars n’ Coffee

photo from Nashville Cars n Coffee Facebook

Saturday, July 2, 8 am- 11 am

4847 McCrary Road, Lebanon

Nashville Cars n’ Coffee is hosting its event on Saturday, July 2 at the Lebanon Speedway. The free event brings collectors and admirers of cars from all eras.

5Star-Spangled Celebration

Star Spangled Celebration

Saturday, July 2, 6 pm – 9 pm
1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville

The Town of Nolensville will host its annual Star Spangled event at Nolensville High School with food trucks, live music, and fireworks.

