Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Murder Mystery Dinner in Franklin
Saturday, January 10, 6 pm
Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
North America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Franklin, TN! Solve a hilarious true crime murder mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!
Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.
Find tickets here.
2Story Time at the Brentwood Library
Saturday, January 10, 10:30 am
Enjoy free story time at the Brentwood Library this weekend.
3Statemint Consignment Sale
Friday-Saturday, January 9-10, 10 am – 8 pm, 8 am – 2 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Shop among hundreds of closets for men, women, and clothing at a steep discount. Find brands like Lululemon, J. Crew, Abercrombie, and more.
4Live Music at Mill Creek Brewing
Friday, January 9, 6 pm – 9 pm
Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville
Enjoy live music from Chase Stetson, a local emerging artist who tells stories through classic country music.
5Antiques & Garden Show
Friday-Sunday, January 9-11, 10 am – 7:45 pm
Music City Center, 201 Rep John Lewis Way S, Nashville
Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, a benefit for Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and Economic Club of Nashville (ECON) Charities, presented by Northern Trust, announced “American Elegance” is the theme for the 2026 Show, returning to Music City Center on January 9–11, 2026.
Find tickets here.
