Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. U.S. Figure Skating Championship
Saturday, Jan. 8 – Sunday, Jan. 9
501 Broadway, Nashville
U.S. Figure Skating Championship takes place at Bridgestone Arena this weekend. Here’s your chance to see skaters who will be on the US Olympic team headed to Beijing next month.
2. Winterfest at Opryland
Saturday, Jan. 8-Sunday, Jan. 9
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
You can enjoy all of the winter activities at Opryland with a scavenger hunt or try Ice tubing down a four-lane, 15-foot hill made with real ice or test your driving skills with ice bumper cars. Enjoy a wintry glide on the resort’s 9,000 square-foot outdoor ice-skating rink and
3. Cheekwood Holiday Lights
Saturday, Jan. 8
Cheekwood Botanical Garden, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
This is your last chance to see the holiday lights at Cheekwood. The outdoor event was canceled on Friday but plans to continue on Saturday.
4. Nashville Pink Bride Wedding Show
Sunday, Jan. 9, 1 -4 pm
Nashville Fairgrounds
The Nashville Pink Bride Wedding Show is filled with great Nashville Wedding Professionals and lots of ideas.
Whether you are just getting started with your wedding planning or wrapping up the final details, you will enjoy a day of fun at The Pink Bride Wedding Show. This is your one opportunity to discover everything for your wedding in one place, and you will see it all close up and in person.
Chat with the area’s most talented wedding professionals as you taste delicious cakes, see beautiful flowers, and find amazing decor options. Bring your fiancé, family, and wedding party so that everyone can share the day with you. We promise to surprise and delight you with what you can discover in a single day.
Each bride who attends also receives a copy of the latest Tennessee Weddings by The Pink Bride Magazine, access to exclusive show-only specials with participating vendors, and more…just for attending.
Couples at the show get a FREE 14″ by 22″ custom plexiglass print voucher ($200 value, while supplies last) from Symbolize It!
5. Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile
Sunday, Jan. 9, 10 am – 1 pm
Kroger, 7087 Highway 70 S, Nashville
The Oscar Mayer Weiner mobile was in Franklin on Friday but in case you missed it, you can visit them on Sunday in Nashville.