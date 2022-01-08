Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4. Nashville Pink Bride Wedding Show

Sunday, Jan. 9, 1 -4 pm

Nashville Fairgrounds

The Nashville Pink Bride Wedding Show is filled with great Nashville Wedding Professionals and lots of ideas.

Whether you are just getting started with your wedding planning or wrapping up the final details, you will enjoy a day of fun at The Pink Bride Wedding Show. This is your one opportunity to discover everything for your wedding in one place, and you will see it all close up and in person.

Chat with the area’s most talented wedding professionals as you taste delicious cakes, see beautiful flowers, and find amazing decor options. Bring your fiancé, family, and wedding party so that everyone can share the day with you. We promise to surprise and delight you with what you can discover in a single day.

Each bride who attends also receives a copy of the latest Tennessee Weddings by The Pink Bride Magazine, access to exclusive show-only specials with participating vendors, and more…just for attending.

Couples at the show get a FREE 14″ by 22″ custom plexiglass print voucher ($200 value, while supplies last) from Symbolize It!

Buy tickets here.