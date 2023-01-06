Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Monster Jam
Saturday-Sunday, 7-8
Bridgestone Arena,501 Broadway, Nashville
Monster Jam is back at Bridgestone Arena this weekend. Find all you need to know here.
Buy tickets here.
2Marshmallow Hike at Owl Hill
Saturday, January, 7, 9:30 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beach Creek Road, Brentwood
How does a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? Come by Owl’s Hill for our annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes. Hikes last approximately 30-45 minutes, with two difficulty levels to choose from.
Register here.
3Columbia First Fridays
Friday, January 7, 5 pm
Downtown Columbia, Columbia
4Cheekwood Holiday Lights
Friday -Sunday, January 6-8
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
It’s the last weekend to see the holiday lights at Cheekwood, and the weather should be perfect for walking outside this weekend.
Find tickets here.
5Pajama Party Cookie Class
Saturday, January 7, 9 am
Sugar Drop, 574 Franklin Road, Franklin
Join in for a Basic Beginner Cookie Class. In this class, students will work on a set of cookies all inspired by pj’s! Students will learn how to work with different piping consistencies to create a set of winter pj’s.
All supplies are included for this event. This event is great for a group of friends, a father-daughter outing, a mom & me, or anyone wanting to play with their food!
Register here.