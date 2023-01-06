Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Pajama Party Cookie Class

Saturday, January 7, 9 am

Sugar Drop, 574 Franklin Road, Franklin

Join in for a Basic Beginner Cookie Class. In this class, students will work on a set of cookies all inspired by pj’s! Students will learn how to work with different piping consistencies to create a set of winter pj’s.

All supplies are included for this event. This event is great for a group of friends, a father-daughter outing, a mom & me, or anyone wanting to play with their food!

Register here.