Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Brick Fest Live

photo from Brick Fest

Saturday-Sunday, January 6-7

The Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville

See life-size models, enjoy hands-on attractions, and shop hard to find merchandise this weekend. Tickets are on a timed-basis, Saturday morning tickets are sold out but other times are still available.

Find tickets here. 

2Goal Setting Workshop

John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

Sunday, January 7, 2 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

This workshop will help you identify those lost dreams and produce a plan to actualize more meaning in your life. Whether you are 20, 40, or 60, we are all trying to figure out how to reach more fulfillment. Join us and begin 2024 in a positive direction. $20 per person.

Register here. 

 

3Last Weekend of Cheekwood Holiday Lights

photo courtesy of Cheekwood/Nathan Zucker

Friday-Sunday,January 5-7, 5 pm – 10 pm

Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville

It’s the last weekend to see the lights at Cheekwood. Wander along the one-mile walking path with over one million lights. Don’t miss this Nashville tradition or you will have to wait until the next holiday season.

Find tickets here. 

4First Fridays in Columbia

First Fridays
photo from Visit Columbia

 

Friday, January 5th, 5 pm – 8 pm

Columbia Square, Columbia

Start the new year in downtown Columbia on January 5th from 5-8 p.m. Great shopping, delicious food, local buskers, and so much more!

 

5Monster Jam

photo from Monster Jam

Saturday-Sunday, January 6-7, 1 pm, 6 pm

Bridgestone Arena,501 Broadway, Nashville

Monster Jam is back! The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena from January 6-7, 2024.  At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Find tickets here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
