Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Brick Fest Live
Saturday-Sunday, January 6-7
The Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville
See life-size models, enjoy hands-on attractions, and shop hard to find merchandise this weekend. Tickets are on a timed-basis, Saturday morning tickets are sold out but other times are still available.
Find tickets here.
2Goal Setting Workshop
Sunday, January 7, 2 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
This workshop will help you identify those lost dreams and produce a plan to actualize more meaning in your life. Whether you are 20, 40, or 60, we are all trying to figure out how to reach more fulfillment. Join us and begin 2024 in a positive direction. $20 per person.
Register here.
3Last Weekend of Cheekwood Holiday Lights
Friday-Sunday,January 5-7, 5 pm – 10 pm
Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
It’s the last weekend to see the lights at Cheekwood. Wander along the one-mile walking path with over one million lights. Don’t miss this Nashville tradition or you will have to wait until the next holiday season.
Find tickets here.
4First Fridays in Columbia
Friday, January 5th, 5 pm – 8 pm
Columbia Square, Columbia
Start the new year in downtown Columbia on January 5th from 5-8 p.m. Great shopping, delicious food, local buskers, and so much more!
5Monster Jam
Saturday-Sunday, January 6-7, 1 pm, 6 pm
Bridgestone Arena,501 Broadway, Nashville
Monster Jam is back! The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena from January 6-7, 2024. At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
Find tickets here.