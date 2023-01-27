Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Bob Ross Workshop
Saturday, 28, noon- 1:30 pm
Longview Rec Center, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill
Join Certified Ross Instructor®, Quintin Burlingame, as he leads students of all skill levels through the Bob Ross Wet-on-Wet Technique®. In this painting, based on Series 30, Episode 7 of The Joy of Painting®, students will use masking tape to create the illusion of a window on a 16″x20″ canvas.
Register here.
2Singin’ in the Rain
Saturday – Sunday, January 28-29, 6:30 pm, 3 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Backlight Productions is a theater arts program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that creates inclusive performance opportunities where artists with IDD are featured in spotlight roles. Join us on January 28th for this year’s IMMERSIVE FUNDRAISER performance of “Singing in the Rain”. Step back into 1920s Hollywood and be immersed in characters and regalia of the era as this performance takes place around you. Guests are encouraged to come in cocktail attire or period era costumes and each Fundraiser ticket includes: 2 drink tickets and show-themed treats, in addition to an unforgettable performance experience!
Find the details here.
3Bridal Show at The Factory at Columbia
Sunday, January 29, noon- 5 pm
101 North James M Campbell Boulevard, Columbia
Make this your one-stop shop for photographers, event planners, bakeries, jewelry, registries, gifts and so much more! Last year’s event was such a great success – this year will be even better! And the best part is that its FREE ADMISSION!
4St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Workout
Saturday, January 28, 1 pm
Tennessee State Capitol, 600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard, Nashville
St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville to host a new training event, the Capitol Steps Workout on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Tennessee State Capitol at 1:00 p.m. James Crumlin, Nashville attorney, fitness guru, certified IRONMAN Coach and Race Ambassador to lead the event. At the event, runners/walkers can register to win 2023 race registrations and other additional prizes. ALL FITNESS LEVELS ARE WELCOME!
Register here.
5Yoga at Brentwood Library
Sunday, January 29, 1:30 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Modifications and options are offered throughout to encourage individuals to honor their body and enjoy each practice at their own pace. All levels welcome. The class fee is $5.
You can pay via Venmo or PayPal prior to the class. Cash or a check made out to the City of Brentwood may be paid the day of class. All payments made on library property must be cash or check.
Venmo: @Deb-Scally
PayPal: debsyogalife@gmail.com.