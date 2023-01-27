Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Yoga at Brentwood Library

Sunday, January 29, 1:30 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Modifications and options are offered throughout to encourage individuals to honor their body and enjoy each practice at their own pace. All levels welcome. The class fee is $5.

You can pay via Venmo or PayPal prior to the class. Cash or a check made out to the City of Brentwood may be paid the day of class. All payments made on library property must be cash or check.

Venmo: @Deb-Scally

PayPal: debsyogalife@gmail.com.