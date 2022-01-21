Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Meet Paula Deen
Saturday, Jan. 22, noon- 2 pm
Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, 575 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Come meet Paula Dee at her Nashville restaurant. 250 wristbands will be distributed to those who make any purchase in the Paula Deen Retail store beginning at 9:00 AM the day of the signing. One wristband per person.
2. Celebrate Dolly’s Birthday
Saturday, Jan. 22, 11 am – 2 pm
Graduate Hotel, 101 20th Avenue North, Nashville
Continue celebrating Dolly on Saturday with a family-friendly event. There will be a reading of the children’s book Sir Drake the Brave by author Joy Jordan-Lake and a clay craft led by illustrator Susan Eaddy. In addition there will be pop-ups from Pandy Cotton Candy, The Tilly Goose, and Frosted in Franklin. Tickets are $10 per family and the clay activity is $5.
Buy tickets here.
3. Disney’s Lion King at TPAC
Friday – Sunday, Jan. 21-22
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
It’s the last weekend for Disney’s Lion King at TPAC. Don’t miss out on these last performances.
Buy tickets here.
4. Titans Watch Party
Saturday, Jan. 22, 3:30 pm
The Cincinnati Bengals face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday for AFC Divisional playoff game in Nashville. If you didn’t score a tickets to the big game. Find a list of watch parties here.
5. Tracy Lawrence at The Mulehouse
Friday, Jan. 21, 7 pm
Tracy Lawerence will have a show in Columbia at The Mulehouse. Tickets are almost sold out, but you can still find a few on the website.
Buy tickets here.