Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Celebrate Dolly’s Birthday

Saturday, Jan. 22, 11 am – 2 pm

Graduate Hotel, 101 20th Avenue North, Nashville

Continue celebrating Dolly on Saturday with a family-friendly event. There will be a reading of the children’s book Sir Drake the Brave by author Joy Jordan-Lake and a clay craft led by illustrator Susan Eaddy. In addition there will be pop-ups from Pandy Cotton Candy, The Tilly Goose, and Frosted in Franklin. Tickets are $10 per family and the clay activity is $5.

Buy tickets here.