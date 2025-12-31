Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Art Crawl in Franklin
Friday, January 2, 6 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Stroll through Historic Downtown Franklin and experience a free, walkable night of local art, live music, and community connection. Discover new artists, meet makers, and support small businesses that stay open late for this monthly celebration of creativity.
2Marshmallow Hike at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, January 3, 9:30 am, 11 am, 1 pm
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood Are you looking for something to do with the family during the holidays or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself? How does a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? Come by Owl’s Hill for our annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes.
Register for hike here.
3Tea by Southall
Saturday, January 3, 11 am – 3 pm
Southall Farm & Inn, 220 Osage Lane, Franklin
Presented by their signature restaurant, January, Tea by Southall invites you to slow down and savor the season with a garden-inspired twist on the classic tea service. Each seating features a thoughtfully curated prix-fixe menu of savory bites and sweet delights—crafted with ingredients freshly harvested from our farm.
Find tickets here.
4Twitty & Lynn at The Mulehouse
Saturday, January 3, 7 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have country music in their blood. The grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the two have taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and storytelling. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have seen great success with their Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty; going into their second year together, the duo already has over 100 shows set throughout much of North America and Canada!
Find tickets here.
5Last Chance to See Ice at Opryland
Friday-Saturday, January 2-3, 10 am – 7:45 pm
Gaylord Opryland, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Experience So Much Christmas with dazzling displays, tempting treats, holiday shows, and festive activities throughout the resort. Our signature attraction, ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas” brings beloved scenes to life through colorful, colossal ice sculptures.
Find tickets here.
