Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Twitty & Lynn at The Mulehouse

Saturday, January 3, 7 pm

The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have country music in their blood. The grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the two have taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and storytelling. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have seen great success with their Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty; going into their second year together, the duo already has over 100 shows set throughout much of North America and Canada!

Find tickets here.