Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Keep Spring Hill Clean
Saturday, January 18, 8 am – 10 am
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
Gather at the Spring Hill Library to volunteer to clean up an area of Spring Hill. Gloves, bags, and vests will be provided.
2101 Dalmatians Kids
Friday-Saturday, January 17-18
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Act Too Players presents Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney’s most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences.
Find tickets here.
3Storytime at Brentwood Library
Saturday, January 18, 10:30 am
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Come and enjoy the Saturday story time at the library.
4Happy Birthday Dolly Celebration
Saturday, January 18, 10 am
Graduate Hotel, 101 20th Avenue, Nashville
Celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with us! Join Imagination Library on Saturday, January 18 at 10 a.m. at Graduate by Hilton Nashville for a morning filled with fun, crafts, vendors, and community.
Special guest Jessica Young will bring her interactive story “Play This Book” to life. Your little ones will be part of an air band, making music and memories together.
A $20 donation per family is suggested (not mandatory) and includes entry into a prize drawing. 100% of proceeds benefit Imagination Library.
Find tickets here.
5Country Music Hall of Fame
Friday- Sunday, January 17-19
Country Music Hall of Fame,222 Rep John Lewis Way S, Nashville
It’s Pay What You Want Month at the Country Music Hall of Fame for local residents. Just present proof of residency at entry. This weekend you can enjoy the friendship making class or the suncatcher class along with live performances.
