Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Happy Birthday Dolly Celebration

Saturday, January 18, 10 am

Graduate Hotel, 101 20th Avenue, Nashville

Celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with us! Join Imagination Library on Saturday, January 18 at 10 a.m. at Graduate by Hilton Nashville for a morning filled with fun, crafts, vendors, and community.

Special guest Jessica Young will bring her interactive story “Play This Book” to life. Your little ones will be part of an air band, making music and memories together.

A $20 donation per family is suggested (not mandatory) and includes entry into a prize drawing. 100% of proceeds benefit Imagination Library.

Find tickets here.