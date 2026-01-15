Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Ben Franklin Statue
Saturday, January 17, 10 am
611 W Main Street, Franklin
Franklin, TN, named after Benjamin Franklin, is celebrating its namesake with a new bronze statue, “Ben on the Bench,” to be unveiled on January 17, 2026, at the Williamson County Archives, marking the America 250 celebration and Ben Franklin’s 320th birthday with related events.
2Marshmallow Hikes
Saturday, January 17, 9:30 am, 11 am, 1 pm
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
It’s a one-mile family-friendly hike at Owl’s Hill with hot chocolate at the end.
Register here.
3Used Book Sale at Spring Hill Library
Saturday, January 17, 9 am – 2 pm
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
The first Friends of the Spring Hill Library Quarterly Book Sale of 2026 will take place Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Spring Hill Public Library.
4Sara Sells
Saturday, January 17, 8 am -1 pm
8430 Henry Horton Highway, College Grove
It’s the monthly warehouse event, Sara Sells. Expect to shop from high-quality furniture, home decor, lighting, rugs. A variety of new sofas and sectionals, art pieces, sideboards, beds, consoles, dining tables & chairs, coffee tables, accent chairs and more.
5Monster Jam
Saturday-Sunday, January 17-18, 1 pm, 5:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Get ready for the event that will change everything you thought you knew about freestyle – Monster Jam Freestyle Mania™, where Monster Jam® trucks team up with Freestyle Motocross (FMX) bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills. Cheer for your favorite team at Bridgestone Arena from January 17-18, 2026 as they pull off stunts you’ve never seen before. The energy, the action, the next-level thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adrenaline rush you can only experience live!
Find tickets here.
