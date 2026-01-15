Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Monster Jam

Saturday-Sunday, January 17-18, 1 pm, 5:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Get ready for the event that will change everything you thought you knew about freestyle – Monster Jam Freestyle Mania™, where Monster Jam® trucks team up with Freestyle Motocross (FMX) bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills. Cheer for your favorite team at Bridgestone Arena from January 17-18, 2026 as they pull off stunts you’ve never seen before. The energy, the action, the next-level thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adrenaline rush you can only experience live!

Find tickets here.