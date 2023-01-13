Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Act Too:Schoolhouse Rock
Friday -Saturday, January 13-14, 5 pm, 7:30 pm, 10 am, 1 pm
Franklin Theatre, 401 Main Street, Franklin
Based on the 1970s cartoon, this faced-paced musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. A pop culture phenomenon comes to the musical stage in Schoolhouse Rock Live! The Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math and more through clever, tuneful songs is not only making a small-screen comeback, it’s lighting up stages everywhere – from school multi-purpose rooms to university and regional theatres all around the country.
Buy tickets here.
2Opryland Winterfest
Friday – Sunday
Gaylord Opryland, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.
Find the details here.
3Dino Adventure
Friday-Saturday, January 13-14
Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville
4Reading with Shiloh
Saturday, January 14, noon
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Visit Shiloh, the gentle and patient READing Paws Partner! Shiloh is a 5 year old Border Collie/Aussie Mix. She loves to be read to, and she will stand all day if someone starts to pet her! She loves treats and her favorite reward is frozen pumpkin yogurt.
All children (ages 5-12) are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Shiloh for 20 minutes.
Register here.
5Murder Mystery Investigation
Friday, January 13, 4 pm
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center, 100 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna
Join the SOAC this Friday, January 13th at 4:00pm for a classic “Whodunit” story! Learn some hands-on forensics investigation techniques while you, and others, help to solve our mystery scenario and find the perpetrator. This program will take place from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center and costs $2.00 per person. All ages are welcome!