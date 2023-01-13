Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Reading with Shiloh

Saturday, January 14, noon

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Visit Shiloh, the gentle and patient READing Paws Partner! Shiloh is a 5 year old Border Collie/Aussie Mix. She loves to be read to, and she will stand all day if someone starts to pet her! She loves treats and her favorite reward is frozen pumpkin yogurt.

All children (ages 5-12) are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Shiloh for 20 minutes.

Register here.