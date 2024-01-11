Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Mountain Bike Clinic
Saturday, January 13, 9 am – 4:30 pm
Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway, Chapel Hill
Are you a new or seasoned mountain biker? Join this event where you can learn skills to make you a better Mountain Bike riders. All levels are welcome to join the event. Sign up by texting BICP certified instructor, Scott at 423-779-4132.
2Owl’s Hill Marshmallow Hike
Saturday, January 13, 11 am
545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Take a hike this winter in the woods and end it by roasting marshmallows at Owl’s Hill. The hike is about half-mile to one mile lasting no more than one hour.
Register here.
3Saturday Morning Art Club
Saturday, January 13, 10 am
Oasis Health Center,3015 Belshire Village Drive, Spring Hill
Join the Saturday Morning Art Class, instruction and supplies will be included.
Find tickets here.
4Dinosaur Adventure at Nashville Fairgrounds
Saturday-Sunday, January 13-14, 9 am – 7 pm
Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Street, Nashville
Experience the thrill of the prehistoric age featuring life-sized dinosaurs and massive family fun!As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of activities: fossil crafting, Jurassic scooters, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur, and more.
Find tickets here.
5Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville
Friday-Sunday, January 12-14
Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
It’s the 34th annual Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville. Visit the show for decorating ideas, buy an antique to add for your home, or visit a lecture.
Find tickets here.