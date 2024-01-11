Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Mountain Bike Clinic

photo from Switchback Mountain Biking

Saturday, January 13, 9 am – 4:30 pm

Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway, Chapel Hill

Are you a new or seasoned mountain biker? Join this event where you can learn skills to make you a better Mountain Bike riders. All levels are welcome to join the event. Sign up by texting BICP certified instructor, Scott at 423-779-4132.

2Owl’s Hill Marshmallow Hike

photo by Christian Bowen/Unsplash

Saturday, January 13, 11 am

545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

Take a hike this winter in the woods and end it by roasting marshmallows at Owl’s Hill. The hike is about half-mile to one mile lasting no more than one hour.

Register here. 

3Saturday Morning Art Club

photo from Oasis Center

Saturday, January 13, 10 am

Oasis Health Center,3015 Belshire Village Drive, Spring Hill

Join the Saturday Morning Art Class, instruction and supplies will be included.

Find tickets here. 

4Dinosaur Adventure at Nashville Fairgrounds

photo from Dinosaur Adventure

Saturday-Sunday, January 13-14, 9 am – 7 pm

Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Street, Nashville

Experience the thrill of the prehistoric age featuring life-sized dinosaurs and massive family fun!As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of activities: fossil crafting, Jurassic scooters, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur, and more.

Find tickets here. 

5Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville

photo by Peyton Hoge

Friday-Sunday, January 12-14

Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

It’s the 34th annual Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville. Visit the show for decorating ideas, buy an antique to add for your home, or visit a lecture.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here