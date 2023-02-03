Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Chinese New Year Celebration
Sunday, February 5, 2 pm
Franklin Public Library, 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
Join in for free exciting Chinese New Year dance performance featuring dancers from the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville and Dance Nashville, along with Choreographer/Artistic Director Jen-Jen Lin. Dances will include the Big Drum, TaiPing Drum, Flower Drum, Chinese Contemporary Dance, and an Indigenous Dance of Taiwan, each with an informative introduction.
2How Chicken Week
Friday- Sunday, February 3-5
Multiple Locations
It’s Hot Chicken Week where local restaurants will offer a discount on chicken meals. Restaurants participating include Waldo’s, Bishop’s, Loveless Cafe, and Wilco Fusion.
Find all the details here.
3Ice Cream for Breakfast
Saturday, February 4, 9 am – noon
All Jeni’s Ice Cream locations.
Jeni’s is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering, officially bringing the celebration back to scoop shops in a big way — with a flavor drop, freebies, giveaways, and more. The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon (all eight Nashville shops will be participating). Here’s a quick look at what Jeni’s has planned:The first 50 Splendid Rewards members in line at every scoop shop will receive a super limited Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug. To be among the lucky few winners in each shop, fans are encouraged to arrive early before doors open at 9 a.m.
Last year’s runaway hit, Maple Soaked Pancakes, triumphantly returns to shops in scoops and pints on Feb. 4. Charged with fluffy pancake bites suspended in swirls of salted butter and real Vermont maple syrup ice creams, this flavor captures the spirit of the beloved morning meal
4William Lee Martin
Friday, February 3, 8 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Comedian William Lee Martin brings his 2023 Comedy Stampede Tour to you. His brilliant storytelling style is sure to make you laugh and feel good. It’s comedy without an agenda. Amazingly funny. You deserve a night out!
Buy tickets here.
5Antiques and Garden Show
Friday -Sunday, February 3-5, 9 am – 6 pm and 11 am – 4 pm
Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way South, Nashville
The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville with keynote speakers of the lifestyle brand AERIN and Alice Naylor-Leyland of the tablescape company Mrs. Alice. Co-chaired by Kathryn Saunders and Beth Kost, the Show draws more than 16,000 attendees annually to experience its impressive showcase of antiques from more than 150 dealers, world-class landscaped gardens, and opportunities to engage with some of the nation’s top names in design and horticulture through educational lectures, panel discussions and book signings.
Find tickets here.