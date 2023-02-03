Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Ice Cream for Breakfast

Saturday, February 4, 9 am – noon

All Jeni’s Ice Cream locations.

Jeni’s is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering, officially bringing the celebration back to scoop shops in a big way — with a flavor drop, freebies, giveaways, and more. The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon (all eight Nashville shops will be participating). Here’s a quick look at what Jeni’s has planned:The first 50 Splendid Rewards members in line at every scoop shop will receive a super limited Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug. To be among the lucky few winners in each shop, fans are encouraged to arrive early before doors open at 9 a.m.

Last year’s runaway hit, Maple Soaked Pancakes, triumphantly returns to shops in scoops and pints on Feb. 4. Charged with fluffy pancake bites suspended in swirls of salted butter and real Vermont maple syrup ice creams, this flavor captures the spirit of the beloved morning meal