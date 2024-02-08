Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Company Distilling Bourbon and Chocolate Tasting
Saturday, February 10, 11 am – 5:30 pm
1557 Thompson Station Road, NW, Thompsons Station
Reserve a spot at Company Distilling’s Bourbon and Chocolate pairing event. $30/person or $60/couple gets you four pours of our award-winning whiskeys paired with four craft chocolates, plus an opportunity to upgrade your experience with a 5th chocolate and whiskey pairing. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
Book your experience here.
2“Dump Truck” for Valentine’s Day
Saturday, February 10, 11 am – 2 pm
3100 Village Plains Circle, Franklin
On February 10, Junk King is steering its “Dump Truck” throughout Franklin, welcoming people to come and dump their ex-lover’s belongings—from heart-shaped pillows to old pictures—into the truck for free. For each item dumped, Junk King will donate $1 to the American Heart Association up to $500 with a limit of two items per person.
3Sara Sells Sale
Saturday, February 10, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Henry Horton Highway, College Grove
Sara Sells is a once-a-month warehouse sale where you can purchase home goods items at the sale to take home that day. You can find everything from lighting and furniture to accessories.
4Saturday Morning Art Club
Saturday, February 10, 10 am – noon
Oasis Health Center, 3015 Bellshire Village Drive, Spring Hill
The Saturday Morning Art Club meets from 10 am-noon. Gather around the table – chat, paint, and relax. This month, attendees will learn about two different ink and watercolor techniques while making note cards. The first method you will use on the pot of flowers is called “Blotted Line Mono-printing,” and is a technique developed by Andy Warhol early in his career.
5TPAC Family Day
Saturday, February 10, 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm
505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Take a look and you’ll see into your imagination at TPAC’s Family Day celebration on the Jackson Hall stage as creativity turns into candy, the music makers create interactive performances, and the dreamers of dreams enjoy sensory-friendly activities, sweet treats, and live performances inspired by the incredible imagination of Willy Wonka.
Find tickets here.