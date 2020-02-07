Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Amethyst Affair



WHAT: The 6th annual Amethyst Affair —Art, Auction, & Awareness will be held on Saturday, Feb 8, 2020 at the UAW Hall in Spring Hill. The evening promises an informative program and fun activities to build hope, community, and awareness to support Maury and Williamson County’s efforts to combat Domestic Violence.

Limited tickets are available at www.amethystaffair.com and are only $50 per person.

WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 6 p.

WHERE: UAW, 125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill