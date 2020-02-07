Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Free Cookie Day at Crumbl Cookies
WHAT: Free cookie day at Crumbl Cookie in Brentwood. From 10 a until midnight. You can try their new flavor confetti, a sugar cookie with pink icing topped with sprinkles.
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 10 a – midnight
WHERE: 18 Cadillac Drive, Brentwood
2. Let’s Rock ALS
WHAT: Guest hosts for the evening will be Irlene Mandrell and John Schneider. Performers for the event include Anthony Adams, Dawn Loves Nash, Morgan Myles, John Schneider, and more. Local portrait artist Roy Laws will also be featured at the event.
Buy tickets here.
WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 6 p
WHERE: Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
3. Amethyst Affair
WHAT: The 6th annual Amethyst Affair —Art, Auction, & Awareness will be held on Saturday, Feb 8, 2020 at the UAW Hall in Spring Hill. The evening promises an informative program and fun activities to build hope, community, and awareness to support Maury and Williamson County’s efforts to combat Domestic Violence.
Limited tickets are available at www.amethystaffair.com and are only $50 per person.
WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 6 p.
WHERE: UAW, 125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill
4. Franklin Art Scene
WHAT:The Franklin Art Scene invites lovers of the arts to stop by all participating locations during the evening’s crawl. The Art Scene trolley is also available for free rides throughout the event. For more information on the Franklin Art Scene, a full list of artists and a map of all featured locations, visit www.franklinartscene.org.
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 6 p – 9 p
WHERE: Downtown Franklin, Franklin
5. Cirque du Soilel Axel
WHAT: Cirque du Soleil brings its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of AXEL. This new production features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics on ice, astonishing visual effects, and live music that seamlessly integrates popular songs with new original scores. AXEL will be gliding into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for 6 performances only from Feb. 6-9, 2020.
Buy tickets at www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel.
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville