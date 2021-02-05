Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. How to Make Your Own Yogurt Class
Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 am – noon
2. Drive-Thru Book Event with Elisabeth Hasselbeck at Sweethaven
Sweethaven
1015 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin
Sunday, Feb. 7, 1 pm
It’s a special drive-through book event and fundraiser for Wonderfully Made Ministry. Each ticket includes a signed copy of Elisabeth’s new book “Flashlight Night” and a special treat delivered to your car.
3. Craig Campbell at Wheeler’s Raid Distillery
2007 Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville
Saturday, Feb. 6, 8:30 pm
With hits like “Family Man,” “Outta My Head,” “Keep Them Kisses Comin,” “Outskirts of Heaven” and “Fish,” Craig Campbell will be playing the Wheeler’s Raid stage on February 6th! Go grab your tickets now!
4. Orchids at Cheekwood
Cheekwood
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Friday- Sunday, Feb. 5-7, 9 am – 5 pm
The orchid show activates a third season at Cheekwood and celebrates the beauty of nature at a time when the gardens are otherwise dormant.
5. Picasso Exhibit Opens at The Frist Art Museum
919 Broadway,Nashvile, TN
Friday -Sunday, Feb. 5-7, 10 am – 5:30 p
Picasso. Figures, an exhibition from the collection of the Musée national Picasso-Paris, offers an in-depth look at Pablo Picasso’s career-long fascination with the human figure as a means of expressing a range of subjects and emotions. Featuring approximately 75 paintings, works on paper, and sculptures, Picasso. Figures makes its only U.S. appearance in Nashville in the Frist’s Ingram Gallery from February 5 through May 2, 2021.
