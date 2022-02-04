Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Black Violin
Saturday, Feb. 5, 2pm & 8pm and Sunday, Feb. 6, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
For over 18 years, Black Violin members Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste have been merging string arrangements with modern beats and vocals. The two met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, becoming classically trained on the violin and viola through their high school and college careers. Post-college, they reconvened to produce beats for South Florida rappers and began building an audience in local clubs. They later went on to win Showtime at the Apollo in 2005, and eventually sold out headline performances at venues across the country, including a sold-out two-night headline run at The Kennedy Center in 2018. Their unique brand of merging the genre they were listening to (hip hop) with the world they were studying (classical) was celebrated with collaborations with Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, 2 Chainz, and others.
Buy tickets here.
2. Ice Cream for Breakfast with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream
Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. – noon
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is doing something really big this Ice Cream for Breakfast Day — attempting to set the world record for most people eating ice cream for breakfast! Be a part of this historic, unofficial event by starting your day off the best way possible: with your favorite ice cream.
To be counted, all folks have to do is post a picture or video eating ice cream for breakfast to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or Twitter with the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast between 9 a.m. and noon
3. We Rock the Spectrum Grand Opening
Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Join We Rock the Spectrum for their grand opening from 10 am – 5 pm this Saturday, February 5th. We Rock the Spectrum is an all-inclusive kids gymp with items like trampoline, zip line, swings, music, and delicious treats from some of our local neighborhood businesses!
4. Best Donuts Throwdown
Friday – Sunday, Feb. 5- Feb. 7
Various Locations
It’s the 2nd Annual Best Donut Nashville. By purchasing a ticket you will receive one free doughnut at each participating location. Here is the list of places to use your ticket – Big Mike’s Little Donuts, Donut Distillery, Donut Palace, Duck Donuts, Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts, Fox’s Donut Den, Gourmet Donuts, Itty Bitty Donuts & Specialty Coffee, McGaugh’s Donuts, Nashville Jam Cafe, Parlor Donuts, Peace Love & Little Donuts, Rise Biscuits Donuts & Righteous Chicken, & Tiny Little Donuts.
Buy ticket here.
5. Joyfull Arcade Grand Opening
Saturday, Feb. 5 m 10 am
2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill
The locally owned retro and virtual reality arcade will hold its grand opening on Saturday. You can choose to game by the hour or become a member. Experience 14 custom-built retro-style arcade towers with over 10,000 games each. Each arcade features up to 4 simultaneous players, 2 light guns with hammer action feedback, over 40” HD display, and all the popular arcade games from the 80s,90s, and 2000s as well as consoles such as Nintendo, Atari, Sega Genesis, Dreamcast and more.