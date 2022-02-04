Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Ice Cream for Breakfast with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. – noon

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is doing something really big this Ice Cream for Breakfast Day — attempting to set the world record for most people eating ice cream for breakfast! Be a part of this historic, unofficial event by starting your day off the best way possible: with your favorite ice cream.

To be counted, all folks have to do is post a picture or video eating ice cream for breakfast to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or Twitter with the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast between 9 a.m. and noon