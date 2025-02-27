Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Tennessee Woodpile

credit-canva

Saturday, March 1, 7 pm
Buganut Pig, 1143 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

Local bluegrass band, Tennessee Woodpile will perform this weekend at the Buganut Pig.

Find tickets here. 

2Tacos and Tunes

photo from Curio Brewing

Saturday, March 1, 6 pm
216 Noah Drive, Franklin

Join in at Curio Brewing for an unforgettable Saturday night filled with tacos and tunes! We’re thrilled to welcome back Michael Lynch and Shawn O’Brien for another family-friendly performance that promises fun for everyone. Hate cooking? Let us worry about dinner as Ceci’s Taco Truck will be serving up a mouthwatering array of authentic dishes that will satisfy your cravings.

3Children Storytime at Brentwood Library

Saturday, March 1, 10 am
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Join free story time at the Brentwood Library this Saturday for toddlers.

4Trail Run Club

photo from Unsplash/Arek Adeyoe

Saturday, March 1, 6 am
1600 Thompson’s Station Road, Thompson’s Station

Kickstart your weekend with a new weekly run club. Rise and shine with ‘Scrambled Legs’ every Saturday morning at 6:00 AM!

Join in at Preservation Park (1600 Thompson’s Station Rd W, Thompson’s Station) for a morning run through beautiful trails. We offer 2-5+ mile routes, welcoming all paces and fitness levels. It’s the perfect way to scramble up your legs and get energized for the weekend.

5Nashville Zoo Run

photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo

Saturday, March 1, 1 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

Nashville Zoo’s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Publix®, returns Saturday, March 1, 2025. This race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property past animal habitats, including trails not available to the public. Registration is now open and available to purchase online.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
