Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Trail Run Club

Saturday, March 1, 6 am

1600 Thompson’s Station Road, Thompson’s Station

Kickstart your weekend with a new weekly run club. Rise and shine with ‘Scrambled Legs’ every Saturday morning at 6:00 AM!

Join in at Preservation Park (1600 Thompson’s Station Rd W, Thompson’s Station) for a morning run through beautiful trails. We offer 2-5+ mile routes, welcoming all paces and fitness levels. It’s the perfect way to scramble up your legs and get energized for the weekend.