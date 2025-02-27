Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Tennessee Woodpile
Saturday, March 1, 7 pm
Buganut Pig, 1143 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
Local bluegrass band, Tennessee Woodpile will perform this weekend at the Buganut Pig.
Find tickets here.
2Tacos and Tunes
Saturday, March 1, 6 pm
216 Noah Drive, Franklin
Join in at Curio Brewing for an unforgettable Saturday night filled with tacos and tunes! We’re thrilled to welcome back Michael Lynch and Shawn O’Brien for another family-friendly performance that promises fun for everyone. Hate cooking? Let us worry about dinner as Ceci’s Taco Truck will be serving up a mouthwatering array of authentic dishes that will satisfy your cravings.
3Children Storytime at Brentwood Library
Saturday, March 1, 10 am
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Join free story time at the Brentwood Library this Saturday for toddlers.
4Trail Run Club
Saturday, March 1, 6 am
1600 Thompson’s Station Road, Thompson’s Station
Kickstart your weekend with a new weekly run club. Rise and shine with ‘Scrambled Legs’ every Saturday morning at 6:00 AM!
Join in at Preservation Park (1600 Thompson’s Station Rd W, Thompson’s Station) for a morning run through beautiful trails. We offer 2-5+ mile routes, welcoming all paces and fitness levels. It’s the perfect way to scramble up your legs and get energized for the weekend.
5Nashville Zoo Run
Saturday, March 1, 1 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Nashville Zoo’s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Publix®, returns Saturday, March 1, 2025. This race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property past animal habitats, including trails not available to the public. Registration is now open and available to purchase online.
