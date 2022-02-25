Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Nashville Predators -Bridgestone Winter Park
Friday, Feb. 25-Saturday, Feb. 26
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville/121 4th Ave South, Nashville
Nashville Predators will host Bridgestone Winter Park in the City of Nashville’s Walk of Fame Park from Feb. 25-26, and the team’s participation in the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on Saturday, Feb. 26. This free family-friendly community event will take place across Fifth Avenue from Bridgestone Arena, highlighting the very best of SMASHVILLE, along with several featured live musical performances, Predators fan activations, appearances by Nashville Predators alumni broadcasters, and more.
Find tickets to the game here.
2. Popovich Pet Comedy Theater
Sunday, Feb 27, 1pm & 5pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St, Franklin
The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is entertainment for the whole family, featuring the unique blend of comedy and juggling skills of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets. His entourage consists of world-class jugglers, Diamond the Shetland Pony and over 30 performing pets including house cats and dogs (all rescued from animal shelters!), geese, white doves and parrots.
The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater has a rich performance history, presenting thousands of shows in more than 20 countries and is currently in its 15th season at the Planet Hollywood Resort/Casino in Las Vegas.
Popovich’s 2014 independent film “Popovich and the Voice of the Fabled American West” recently won the Audience Choice Award at the 17th annual Dance with Films Festival in Los Angeles.
His 2nd feature film – POPOVICH – ROAD TO HOLLYWOOD had its World Premiere at the TCL Hollywood Theater on September 5, 2021.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater has over 1 million views on Tik-Tok, You Tube and Instagram!
Buy tickets online here.
3. Living History Walk
Saturday, Feb. 26, 1 pm – 4pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club is presenting a Living History Walk
Ten costumed re-enactors will portray interesting figures in the history of Williamson County. This free event is suitable for persons school age to adult. Attendees will hear from a commander at the Battle of Brentwood, an Indian Captive taken from his home on Wilson Pike, a confederate soldier who returned home to fight on the land he grew up on, and many others. We hope to bring the rich history of Williamson County alive, and guests will leave with a new appreciation of our Williamson County home.
Let’s walk through the past.
4. The English Rain at The Factory Columbia
Friday, Feb. 25, 7:30 pm
The Factory 101 N James Campbell Boulevard, Columbia
Your favorite Fabs will play gobs of Beatles music inside The Factory at Columbia. Admission is free, so come join in for an evening of music.
5. HOTWORX Grand Opening
Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 am – 3 pm
2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin
HOTWORX is holding its grand opening this Saturday where you can win prizes and check out the latest workout facility in Franklin.