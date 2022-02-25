Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Popovich Pet Comedy Theater

Sunday, Feb 27, 1pm & 5pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St, Franklin

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is entertainment for the whole family, featuring the unique blend of comedy and juggling skills of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets. His entourage consists of world-class jugglers, Diamond the Shetland Pony and over 30 performing pets including house cats and dogs (all rescued from animal shelters!), geese, white doves and parrots.

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater has a rich performance history, presenting thousands of shows in more than 20 countries and is currently in its 15th season at the Planet Hollywood Resort/Casino in Las Vegas.

Popovich’s 2014 independent film “Popovich and the Voice of the Fabled American West” recently won the Audience Choice Award at the 17th annual Dance with Films Festival in Los Angeles.

His 2nd feature film – POPOVICH – ROAD TO HOLLYWOOD had its World Premiere at the TCL Hollywood Theater on September 5, 2021.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater has over 1 million views on Tik-Tok, You Tube and Instagram!

