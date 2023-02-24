Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Summer Camp Fair
Saturday, February 25, 10 am – 2 pm
CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
The Summer Camp Fair is taking place on Saturday at the CoolSprings Galleria. Stop by and meet various camps that will offer programs this summer.
2CPR at Brentwood Library
Friday, February 24, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department will be offering free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes. CPR is a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies, including heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s heart has stopped beating.
Each class will offer training on infant, child, and adult CPR. Participants will be taught “hands only” CPR (no mouth-to-mouth breathing). This class will utilize the American Heart Association’s “Friends & Family” curriculum; no CPR card will be issued.
3Just Serve Fair
Saturday, February 25, 10 am-noon
1646 Sunset Road, Nolensville
Bring your family and friends to learn ways to serve in the community. The event is for all ages. Activities for the event include writing letters to foster kids, writing letters to soldiers, and tying fleece blankets for foster kids.
4Six the Musical
Friday-Sunday, February 24-26
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Six the Musical just opened this week at TPAC. The Hamilton-like show has been a viral hit since it launched. It tells the story of Henry VIII’s six wives’ marriages thru song as each wive competes with sharing the worst story of their marriage while being backed by an all-female band. The 80-minute show seems to fly by, leaving you wishing there was more.
Find tickets here.
5Llama Llama PJ Party
Saturday, February 25, 8:30 am
aMuse’um Children’s Museum, 123 W 7th Street, Columbia
Brought to you by The Speech Language and Learning Center Children will enjoy story-time from the Llama Llama series, donuts and milk, a llama craft, and best of all, we’ll have a LIVE llama in the museum for petting and photos!
Find tickets here.