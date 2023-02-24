Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 CPR at Brentwood Library

Friday, February 24, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department will be offering free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes. CPR is a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies, including heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s heart has stopped beating.

Each class will offer training on infant, child, and adult CPR. Participants will be taught “hands only” CPR (no mouth-to-mouth breathing). This class will utilize the American Heart Association’s “Friends & Family” curriculum; no CPR card will be issued.