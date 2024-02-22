Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Tennessee Songwriters Week at Franklin Theatre
Saturday, February 24, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Hear from future music stars at the Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase at the historic Franklin Theatre!! This can’t-miss event takes place on Saturday, February 24th at 8 PM (CST) where Showcase winners will go on to compete at the Bluebird Cafe.
Find tickets here.
2February Birthday Party with Tiff’s Treats
Saturday, February24, 10 am – 7 pm
Kendra Scott, 1556 McEwen Drive, Franklin
Come celebrate your birthday with Kendra Scott and Tiff’s Treats! If you haven’t used your birthday discount yet, now is the perfect time! Join in at the Franklin location for extra special treats, just for our February birthday customers! Treat yourself Tiff’s Treats Birthday Confetti flavor, features a festive and colorful sugar cookie baked with confetti sprinkles and white chocolate chips that captures the delightful taste of a birthday cake.
3Bob Ross for Kids
Saturday, February 24, 9:30 am – 100:30 am
Longview Recreation Center, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill
This class takes place at the Longview Rec Center. Join Certified Ross Instructor®, Quintin Burlingame in this Bob Ross® for Kids workshop! This class is designed for younger artists who want to create gorgeous landscape paintings but are not quite ready for messy oil paints.
Register here.
4CPR Class with Brentwood Fire Department
Friday, February 23, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department will be offering free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes. CPR is a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies, including heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s heart has stopped beating.
Each class will offer training on infant, child, and adult CPR. Participants will be taught “hands only” CPR (no mouth-to-mouth breathing). This class will utilize the American Heart Association’s “Friends & Family” curriculum; therefore, no CPR card will be issued.
5Nashville SC Home Game Opener
Sunday, February 25, 4 pm
Geodis Park,501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
This weekend is the home season opener for Nashville SC vs. New York City FC. The game begins at 4 pm.
Find tickets here.