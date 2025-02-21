Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Disney’s Frozen Jr.
Friday-Sunday, February 21-23, 2 pm
Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
Find tickets here.
2Book Signing at Landmark Bookseller
Saturday, February 22, 6 pm
Landmark Booksellers, 114 East Main Street, Franklin
Landmark Booksellers will welcome Derek Holser & Zach Fay for a special book signing event featuring their latest children’s adventure, “Bryce and the Lost Pearl.” Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM for an unforgettable literary experience!
3Bingo and Bagels
Saturday, February 22, 10 am
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Start your Saturday off on a fun note! Enjoy bagels while you play a few rounds of Bingo. Winners will take home prizes.
Register here.
4Mother-Son Dinner Date at Deer Run Retreat
Saturday, February 23, 3 pm
Deer Run Retreat, 3845 Perkins Road, Thompson Station
Wear your best 80s outfit and spend time outside enjoying activities at Deer Run Retreat before enjoying a dinner and dance.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville Predators
Saturday, February 23, 5 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Nashville Predators will face Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
Find tickets here.
