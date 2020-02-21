Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Summer Camp Adventure Fair
WHAT: February is the time to start making plans for your child’s summer fun. Start by heading to the longest-running summer camp fair in the South — and the top-rated one in the Southeast — on Saturday, Feb. 22. Nashville Parent’s 24th Annual Summer Camp Adventure Fair lets you and your kids explore dozens of local day, overnight and residential sleep-away camps. You will find all kinds of camps for all kinds of kids.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 22, 10a
WHERE: CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Gallleria Boulevard, Franklin
2. Distinctly Southern Weddings Experience
WHAT: Join the inaugural Distinctively Southern Wedding Experience 2020! Be a part of the first Distinctively Southern Wedding Experience for local and regional brides. This exclusive and elegant affair will be held at The Harpeth Hotel – the newly opened boutique hotel in historic Franklin. Be a part of an afternoon of elegance and sophistication, as you learn more about your local Preferred Wedding Experience Experts and gather information and ideas for planning your distinctively southern wedding. Attending is free, but registration is required for this exclusive and limited guest list event.
Register here.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 22, 1 p
WHERE: Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue, Franklin
3. Meet the Animators
WHAT: Spring Hill Library is bringing together five highly successful artists who have worked on popular animated films and cartoons such as Lion King, Mulan, Pocahontas, Secret of Nimh, American Tale, & Veggie Tales! They’ll describe their experiences and give live drawing demos. After the panel discussion, you can talk with them individually and their books and fun merchandise will be for sale.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 22, 2p
WHERE: Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
4. Mike Super -Magic & Illusionist
WHAT: Mike continually delivers new magic experiences pushing the art to places it’s never been pushed!
This show features some all-new, never before seen magic, along with a few new twists on some old favorites! Mike’s imaginary friend DESMOND is again summoned and this time causes a table to float out over the audiences’ heads and around the audience! Mike impossibly predicts information on YOUR CELL PHONE! THAT’S RIGHT! Be careful what you text!
Find tickets here.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 22, two shows- 4p and 8p
WHERE: Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
5. Mardi Gras Celebration at Holy Family
WHAT: The Holy Family Mardi Gras Party is quickly approaching! Join us for live music, authentic Cajun and Creole food, and a fantastic community. Enjoy an open bar and a silent and live auction.
Buy tickets here.
WHERE: Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood