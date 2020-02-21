Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4. Mike Super -Magic & Illusionist

WHAT: Mike continually delivers new magic experiences pushing the art to places it’s never been pushed!

This show features some all-new, never before seen magic, along with a few new twists on some old favorites! Mike’s imaginary friend DESMOND is again summoned and this time causes a table to float out over the audiences’ heads and around the audience! Mike impossibly predicts information on YOUR CELL PHONE! THAT’S RIGHT! Be careful what you text! Find tickets here.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb 22, two shows- 4p and 8p

WHERE: Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin