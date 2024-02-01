Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Franklin Art Crawl

Art Scene
Visitors enjoying the First Friday Art Scene in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Visit Franklin

Friday,February 2, 6 pm – 9 pm

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The art crawl is a free event in downtown Franklin each month that showcases local artists at businesses and restaurants.

 

2Book Signing at Landmark Booksellers

photo from Landmark Booksellers

Saturday, February 3, 4 pm

Landmark Booksellers, 114 E Main Street, Franklin

Join in for a Meet and Greet at Landmark Booksellers on Saturday, February 3rd, 4pm to meet special guest, Justice Kuehl. Justice was the longest-reigning Miss Tennessee USA and is passionate about empowering women to embrace their identity as daughters of God. They will also have a local Henna tattoo artist joining!

 

3Columbia First Friday

First Fridays
photo from Visit Columbia

Friday, February 2, 6 pm

Public Square, Columbia

It’s the monthly First Fridays event on Friday in Columbia. Enjoy live music, shopping, and gathering.

4Zoomlumination – Last Weekend

Zoolumination at Nashville Zoo. Photo provided by Nashville Zoo.

Friday-Sunday, February 2-4

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

It’s the last weekend to visit the largest Chinese lantern festival. As you see the lanterns, you can see the late-night animals in the zoo.

Find more information here. 

5Gumbo Bros Pop Up

photo from Gumbo Bros

Saturday, February 2, noon- 4 pm

2908 12th Avenue S, Nashville

The Gumbo Bros will be setup outside of NOLA-based eyewear brand KREWE’s shop on 12 South from 12 to 4 p.m. on February 3. Stop by to enjoy a bloody mary bar, king cakes, gumbo, and more.

 

