Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Art Crawl
Friday,February 2, 6 pm – 9 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The art crawl is a free event in downtown Franklin each month that showcases local artists at businesses and restaurants.
2Book Signing at Landmark Booksellers
Saturday, February 3, 4 pm
Landmark Booksellers, 114 E Main Street, Franklin
Join in for a Meet and Greet at Landmark Booksellers on Saturday, February 3rd, 4pm to meet special guest, Justice Kuehl. Justice was the longest-reigning Miss Tennessee USA and is passionate about empowering women to embrace their identity as daughters of God. They will also have a local Henna tattoo artist joining!
3Columbia First Friday
Friday, February 2, 6 pm
Public Square, Columbia
It’s the monthly First Fridays event on Friday in Columbia. Enjoy live music, shopping, and gathering.
4Zoomlumination – Last Weekend
Friday-Sunday, February 2-4
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
It’s the last weekend to visit the largest Chinese lantern festival. As you see the lanterns, you can see the late-night animals in the zoo.
Find more information here.
5Gumbo Bros Pop Up
Saturday, February 2, noon- 4 pm
2908 12th Avenue S, Nashville
The Gumbo Bros will be setup outside of NOLA-based eyewear brand KREWE’s shop on 12 South from 12 to 4 p.m. on February 3. Stop by to enjoy a bloody mary bar, king cakes, gumbo, and more.