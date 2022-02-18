Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Our Kids Soup Sunday

Sunday, Feb. 20, 11 am – 2 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Our Kids is excited to host dozens of Nashville’s best restaurants and 1,000 patrons at the 29th Annual Soup Sunday on Feb. 20, 2022. The event will take place at Nissan Stadium, Club Level West from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Please park in Lot H.

Soup Sunday benefits Our Kids, nonprofit providing medical evaluations and crisis counseling for children and families struggling with child sexual abuse.

Buy tickets here.