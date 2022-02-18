Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Our Kids Soup Sunday
Sunday, Feb. 20, 11 am – 2 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
Our Kids is excited to host dozens of Nashville’s best restaurants and 1,000 patrons at the 29th Annual Soup Sunday on Feb. 20, 2022. The event will take place at Nissan Stadium, Club Level West from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Please park in Lot H.
Soup Sunday benefits Our Kids, nonprofit providing medical evaluations and crisis counseling for children and families struggling with child sexual abuse.
Buy tickets here.
2. Sara Sells Monthly Sale
Saturday – Sunday, Feb. 19-20, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove
If you’d rather not wait six months for furniture to arrive, shop Sara Sells monthly warehouse sale in College Grove. You will find furniture, lighting, accessories, art, and more.
3. Goldie Locks by Nashville Opera
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 pm
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, Meeting Room B
Families are invited to join in for a free special community performance of Goldie Locks, which is presented by the Nashville Opera. Goldie B. Locks and the Three Singing Bears is a family-friendly 45-minute production that is set to music from Mozart’s The Magic Flute with catchy numbers by the beloved composer Offenbach. This ensuing adventure will teach children the importance of honesty and the true meaning of friendship.
4. Winterfest at Opryland
Friday – Sunday, Feb. 18- Feb. 20
Opryland Hotel, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Spend time at the outdoor village with ice skating, ice tubing, and ice bumper cars. You can also enjoy the Winter Riverboat Ride in the Delta atrium. Families can also enjoy other events like Winter Animal Encounters, selfie spots, and self-guided hotel tours.
5. Take a Tour of Rippavilla
Friday – Sunday. Feb. 18-Feb. 20
Rippavilla, built in 1855, was one of the premier farms in Middle Tennessee. On November 29, 1864, the home and the families who lived there found themselves in the middle of one of the most dramatic events of the Civil War. You can take a home tour or a battlefield tour at this historic site.
Buy tickets here.