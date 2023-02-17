Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Chrissy Metz Book Signing
Saturday, February 18, 11 am
Barnes and Noble,1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
The “This is Us” actor, Chrissy Metz will appear at Barnes and Noble in Brentwood on Saturday, February 18th, at 11 am.
Metz wrote the book When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, with Bradley Collins, released on February 14th. During the event, Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins will read the book. Following the reading, there will be a meet and greet with a photo op and a coloring activity.
2Duck River Trail Run
Saturday, February 18, 8 am
1419 Santa Fe Pike, Columbia
Join in for the weekly Saturday morning group trail run! This is a great opportunity to begin training for the Duck River Trail Run, enjoy the outdoors, and meet new people who share your love of running. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, all skill levels are welcome.
3Roderick August at Mill Creek Brewing Co
Friday, February 17, 6 pm
Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville
Enjoy Mill Creek beer while listening to the special musical guest Roderick August.
4Disney Immersive Experience
Friday-Sunday, February 17-19,
Lighthouse ArtSpace, 4416 Ridgefield Way, Nashville
It’s now open! The Disney Immersive experience is just the thing for fans of Disney movies of all ages. The 50-minute visual masterpiece takes you on a journey with tales as old as time but in a new magical way.
Find tickets here.
5TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour
Sunday, February 19, 7:00 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Franklin resident TobyMac is bringing his Hit Deeps tour to Nashville with special guests Crowder, Cochren & Co, and others. A show you don’t want to miss.
Find tickets here.