Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Chrissy Metz Book Signing

Saturday, February 18, 11 am

Barnes and Noble,1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood

The “This is Us” actor, Chrissy Metz will appear at Barnes and Noble in Brentwood on Saturday, February 18th, at 11 am.

Metz wrote the book When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, with Bradley Collins, released on February 14th. During the event, Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins will read the book. Following the reading, there will be a meet and greet with a photo op and a coloring activity.