Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Fashion for a Fraction
Saturday, February 17, 10 am – 2 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Shop HUGE discounts on apparel, handbags, jewelry, accessories and more from your favorite local boutiques. That little black dress you’ve been eyeing? That gorgeous sequin jacket? Now you can buy them without feeling guilty for spending hundreds of dollars! With 20+ boutique vendors offering up to 75% off, BOGO deals and $15 clothing racks, you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll love.
Find tickets here.
2Taylor Swift Friendship Making Class
Friday, February 16, 4 pm – 5 pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
At the Brentwood Library, they are making Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. Ages 11 and up are welcome. All supplies are provided.
Register here.
3Cars and Coffee Franklin
Saturday, February 17, 8 am – 11 pm
1215 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Cars n Coffee is taking place at Christ Community Church this Saturday in the back parking lot. This event takes place weekly, weather permitting.
4Mill Creek Brewing Music Friday
Friday, February 16, 6 pm – 9 pm
Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville
Enjoy live music at Mill Creek Brewing with Thomas Larson.
5Tina- The Tina Turner Musical
Friday-Sunday, February 16-18, multiple show times
505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.
Find tickets here.