Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Alpaca Valentine’s Day Event
Saturday, February 15, noon- 1:30 pm
1482 Coleman Road, Franklin
Celebrate love with your gal pals surrounded by adorable alpacas and indulge in a delicious cheese platter this Valentine’s and Galentine’s.
Find tickets here.
2Sweet Escape at Arrington Vineyards
Friday-Sunday, February 14-16
Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington
Treat yourself to a truly unforgettable experience at our cozy Tasting Bar, a guided wine, chocolate, and dessert pairing designed to delight your senses.
Sip our award-winning wines, perfectly matched with luxurious gourmet truffles from local artisan chocolatier, Music City Chocolates and two decadent desserts from Simply Living Life, the ultimate sweet finale.
Book your reservation here.
3CPR Class with Brentwood Fire
Friday, February 14, 6:30 pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department is offering free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes. CPR is a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies, including heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s heart has stopped beating.
Register here.
4Nashville Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey
Saturday, February 15, 11:30 am – 9 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Enjoy Chocolate in a multitude of decadent presentations – from sweet hand-rolled truffles to oooey goooey marshmallowey crunchy S’mores and an amazing selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates – Quench your thirst with Champagne, Prosecco and premium wines and a sip of fine whiskies! Cupcakes, cookies, cakes, candies, Macarons, cake pops, bean-to-bar chocolates, popcorn, donuts and more.
Find tickets here.
5Pints & Puppy Love
Saturday, February 15, 11 am – 3 pm
Fat Bottom Brewing, 800 44th Avenue N, Nashville
SOAR Rescue will be here with adoptable pups, a doggie kissing booth for the cutest photo ops, and treats for your furry friends (treats come with a free beer token!). Proceeds from treats and $1 from every draft beer sold will support SOAR Rescue. Admission is free.
