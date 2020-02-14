Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Studio Tenn’s Steel Magnolia
WHAT: Studio Tenn is performing Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” in Jamison Theatre at the Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, now through Sunday, Feb. 23.
Directed by Beki Baker, “Steel Magnolias” tells the story of a tight-knit group of Southern women who support each other through life’s joys and tragedies. The play was popularized by the 1989 film starring Sally Field and Julia Roberts.
Tickets are on sale at studiotenn.com/steel-magnolias-2020.
WHEN: This weekend’s showtimes are:
Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 15 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m.
Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, February 16 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Studio Tenn, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
2. Hike at Smith Park
WHAT: Get outside this weekend and enjoy a group hike at Smith Park on Saturday morning. The hiking trails feature wooded 400 acres treks, open fields, hiking along farm roads, and a heart-pumping climb to a beautiful grassy summit.
The group is meeting at the Smith Park Trailhead at 10 a for a 10:15 a start time. The hike will be 2 to 4 miles depending on optional trails you’d like to take The estimated hike time is 90 minutes. Participants will start out on the black trail for an easy 1.5 to 2-mile hike, then an optional moderate blue trail for a total of three to four-mile hike.
WHEN: Saturday, February 15, 10 a
WHERE: Smith Park, 1800 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
3. Cars and Coffee Columbia
WHAT: They’ve got the coffee, you bring the cars! It’s a roll-in, free, no registration car show held the 3rd Saturday of each month at Columbia Motor Alley, the intersection of E 7th St and Woodland in historic downtown Columbia, TN. There’s always coffee, food, probably a band, and maybe even some familiar faces
WHEN: Saturday, February 15, 7 am – 10 am
WHERE: E 7th Street, Columbia
4. Free Cookie Day at Crumbl Cookie
WHAT: The latest location of Crumbl Cookies is set to open this weekend in Franklin. In celebration of their opening, they are giving away free cookies. Stop by on Saturday beginning at 10 am for your free cookie, you can thank us later.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 15, 10 a – midnight
WHERE: 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
5. Dancing with the Stars Live!
WHAT: “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020” is stopping in Nashville this weekend. The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars.
The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach. They will be joined by celebrity guest Kate Flannery!
Buy tickets here.
WHERE: Opry House, 2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville