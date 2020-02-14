Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Studio Tenn’s Steel Magnolia

WHAT: Studio Tenn is performing Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” in Jamison Theatre at the Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, now through Sunday, Feb. 23.

Directed by Beki Baker, “Steel Magnolias” tells the story of a tight-knit group of Southern women who support each other through life’s joys and tragedies. The play was popularized by the 1989 film starring Sally Field and Julia Roberts.

Tickets are on sale at studiotenn.com/steel-magnolias-2020.

WHEN: This weekend’s showtimes are:

Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Studio Tenn, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin