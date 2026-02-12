Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Fashion for a Fraction
Sunday, February 15, 1 pm – 4 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Treat yourself to a wardrobe refresh and BIG savings at the Winter Edition of the Fashion for a Fraction Boutique Warehouse Sale on Sunday, February 15. For one day only, 20+ local boutiques will gather at the Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall to celebrate Galentine’s Day by offering up to 75% off their retail prices, BOGO deals, $10-15 racks and deep markdowns.
Find tickets here.
2Wild About Bluebirds
Saturday, February 14, 10 am and 1 pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Prepare the way for this spring’s bluebirds with a brand new nest box. Hike the bluebird nest box trail at Owl’s Hill and learn how this simple, but critical research project helped bring the Eastern bluebird from a threatened species to a common backyard bird. Build its own bluebird nest box in preparation of spring and learn how to find the perfect spot for you to mount it in your yard.
Register here.
3Drink the Sea Featuring Members of R.E.M. and More
Sunday, February 15, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Drink The Sea began three years ago in 2022, when Alain and Barrett jammed at Barrett’s studio in Olympia, WA just to see what kind of magic they could conjure together. Two years later, Barrett and Duke toured together in England and Iceland, before recording additional songs in Reykjavik. After that, Barrett, Duke, and Peter met in Sao Paulo to record more songs, which continued with Alain joining them in Joshua Tree, and then some additional recording at Alain’s studio in Santiago, Chile. Final production happened at Barrett’s studio in Olympia, WA, and mixing took place in Barcelona, Spain. The two debut albums the band recorded were literally recorded around the world.
Find tickets here.
4John Carter Cash Art at Leiper’s Fork
Saturday, February 7, 12 pm – 3 pm
Underground Gallery, 4208 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Acclaimed artist, producer, and cultural steward John Carter Cash will unveil his latest creative endeavor at his first visual art exhibition, “Dark Hallways,” featuring a special opening reception at 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 13, at Southern Underground Gallery (4208 Old Hillsboro Road, Suite 6) in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.
During the opening reception, Cash will be on-site painting live, offering guests a rare opportunity to witness his creative process in real time.
5Kidsville Walk at Centennial Park
Saturday, February 14, 10 am – noon
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Celebrate the outdoors by joining us for the Kidsville Family Walk in beautiful Centennial Park. This free event offers activities for the whole family, including arts and crafts, fun games, and opportunities to explore nature. And best of all, it’s FREE!
