Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 John Carter Cash Art at Leiper’s Fork

Saturday, February 7, 12 pm – 3 pm

Underground Gallery, 4208 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin

Acclaimed artist, producer, and cultural steward John Carter Cash will unveil his latest creative endeavor at his first visual art exhibition, “Dark Hallways,” featuring a special opening reception at 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 13, at Southern Underground Gallery (4208 Old Hillsboro Road, Suite 6) in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.

During the opening reception, Cash will be on-site painting live, offering guests a rare opportunity to witness his creative process in real time.