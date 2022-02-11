Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Super Bowl Watch Party at McGavock’s

Sunday, Feb. 13, 4 pm

McGavock’s Coffee Bar at Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue N, Franklin

Come cheer on your team on a 10ft screen with at McGavock’s at the Harpeth Hotel for the Big Game. Chef Kirstyn has created Game Day Specials that capture the flavors of Tennessee with the comforts of your backyard BBQ. Chef will be grilling items to order on the wood-fired grill.