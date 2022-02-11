Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
1. Super Bowl Watch Party at McGavock’s

Super Bowl
photo from NFL

Sunday, Feb. 13, 4 pm
McGavock’s Coffee Bar at Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue N, Franklin

Come cheer on your team on a 10ft screen with at McGavock’s at the Harpeth Hotel for the Big Game. Chef Kirstyn has created Game Day Specials that capture the flavors of Tennessee with the comforts of your backyard BBQ. Chef will be grilling items to order on the wood-fired grill.

 

2. Antiques & Garden Show

Martha Stewart
photo from Martha Stewart Facebook

Friday – Sunday, Feb. 11-13

The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 11 – 13, 2022 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville. Keynoting the event is entrepreneur, bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning television show host Martha Stewart.

Buy tickets here. 

3. Tales from the Velvet Couch with Mark Willis

Mark Willis
photo from The Mulehouse

Friday, Feb. 11, 7 pm

The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia

Blair Garner hosts this intimate show from the stage of The Mulehouse with a blend of live interview and performance by Mark Willis. 

Buy tickets here. 

4. Mint Springs Farm Garage Sale

Mint Springs Farm
credit-Mint Springs Farm

Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 am – 4 pm

Mint Springs Farm, 7730 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Mint Springs Farm is  hosting their annual garage sale on February 12. Tons of wedding items: candlesticks, vases, decor, etc.  Doors open at 9am.

 

5. Kacey Musgraves at Bridgestone Arena

Kacey Musgraves
photo from Kacey Musgraves

Friday, Feb. 11, 8 pm

2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hil

KACEY MUSGRAVES LIVE “star-crossed: unveiled” HEADLINING TOUR Kacey Musgraves makes a stop at Bridgestone Arena with weekend in support of her new record and film star-crossed. King Princess and MUNA are confirmed as support artists for the show.

Buy tickets here. 

 

