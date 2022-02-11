Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Super Bowl Watch Party at McGavock’s
Sunday, Feb. 13, 4 pm
McGavock’s Coffee Bar at Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue N, Franklin
Come cheer on your team on a 10ft screen with at McGavock’s at the Harpeth Hotel for the Big Game. Chef Kirstyn has created Game Day Specials that capture the flavors of Tennessee with the comforts of your backyard BBQ. Chef will be grilling items to order on the wood-fired grill.
2. Antiques & Garden Show
Friday – Sunday, Feb. 11-13
The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 11 – 13, 2022 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville. Keynoting the event is entrepreneur, bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning television show host Martha Stewart.
Buy tickets here.
3. Tales from the Velvet Couch with Mark Willis
Friday, Feb. 11, 7 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Blair Garner hosts this intimate show from the stage of The Mulehouse with a blend of live interview and performance by Mark Willis.
Buy tickets here.
4. Mint Springs Farm Garage Sale
Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 am – 4 pm
Mint Springs Farm, 7730 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Mint Springs Farm is hosting their annual garage sale on February 12. Tons of wedding items: candlesticks, vases, decor, etc. Doors open at 9am.
5. Kacey Musgraves at Bridgestone Arena
Friday, Feb. 11, 8 pm
2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hil
KACEY MUSGRAVES LIVE “star-crossed: unveiled” HEADLINING TOUR Kacey Musgraves makes a stop at Bridgestone Arena with weekend in support of her new record and film star-crossed. King Princess and MUNA are confirmed as support artists for the show.
Buy tickets here.